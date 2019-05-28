English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six Foods That Can Lower the Risk of Cancer
Here is a look at some of the best foods that lower the risk of cancer, according to several studies.
Fresh fruit (avocado, bananas, apricots, citrus fruit, blackcurrants) and dried fruit and nuts (walnuts, almonds, pistachios, dates, figs) are rich in potassium. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ marilyna/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Cancer remains to be the second leading cause of death globally with 70% of deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organisation. The global health body also says that 30-50% of cancers can be prevented as around one-third of deaths from cancer occur due to the five leading behavioural and dietary risks: high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and alcohol use.
A study, conducted by researchers at Tuft's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy and published in the JNCI Cancer Spectrum medical journal, found that in 2015 over 80,000 new cancer cases in the United States were associated with low whole-grain intake, low dairy intake, high intake of processed meats and red meat, low fruit and vegetable intake, and high intake of sugary beverages.
Here is a look at some of the best foods that lower the risk of cancer, according to several studies:
Apples
Apples contain polyphenols: plant-based compounds that may prevent inflammation, cardiovascular disease, and infections. Research suggests that polyphenols also possess anticancer and tumour-fighting properties. A 2018 study in the Journal of Food and Drug Analysis suggested that apple phloretin “inhibits breast cancer cell migration and proliferation.”
Berries
Berries are rich in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibres besides possessing antioxidant. One study suggests that anthocyanin, a compound in blackberries, lowers biomarkers for colon cancer. Another study demonstrates that the anti-inflammatory effects of blueberries can prevent the growth of breast cancer tumours in mice.
Cruciferous Vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, contain sulforaphane, a plant compound with anticancer properties, which according to one study significantly inhibits cancer cell growth and stimulates cell death in colon cancer cells.
Research also suggests that sulforaphane in combination with genistein, a compound in soybeans, can significantly inhibit breast cancer tumour development and size. Sulforaphane also inhibits histone deacetylase, an enzyme with links to cancer development.
Carrots
Beta-carotene, which gives carrots their distinct orange colour, has links reduces the risk of breast, stomach and prostate cancers, according to several studies.
Fish Oil
A study conducted by scientists at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, suggests that omega-3 fatty acids found fish oil could be around eight times more effective for halting the development of aggressive breast cancer tumours than those from plant-based sources.
Another study found that consumption of fish oil significantly lowers risk for prostate cancer, while yet another suggested people who consumed fish oil supplements at least four times a week were 63 percent less likely to develop colon cancer than those who did not.
Walnuts
Walnuts contain a substance called pedunculagin, which the body metabolizes into urolithins: compounds that bind to estrogen receptors and may play a role in preventing breast cancer.
A study, conducted by researchers at Tuft's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy and published in the JNCI Cancer Spectrum medical journal, found that in 2015 over 80,000 new cancer cases in the United States were associated with low whole-grain intake, low dairy intake, high intake of processed meats and red meat, low fruit and vegetable intake, and high intake of sugary beverages.
Here is a look at some of the best foods that lower the risk of cancer, according to several studies:
Apples
Apples contain polyphenols: plant-based compounds that may prevent inflammation, cardiovascular disease, and infections. Research suggests that polyphenols also possess anticancer and tumour-fighting properties. A 2018 study in the Journal of Food and Drug Analysis suggested that apple phloretin “inhibits breast cancer cell migration and proliferation.”
Berries
Berries are rich in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibres besides possessing antioxidant. One study suggests that anthocyanin, a compound in blackberries, lowers biomarkers for colon cancer. Another study demonstrates that the anti-inflammatory effects of blueberries can prevent the growth of breast cancer tumours in mice.
Cruciferous Vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, contain sulforaphane, a plant compound with anticancer properties, which according to one study significantly inhibits cancer cell growth and stimulates cell death in colon cancer cells.
Research also suggests that sulforaphane in combination with genistein, a compound in soybeans, can significantly inhibit breast cancer tumour development and size. Sulforaphane also inhibits histone deacetylase, an enzyme with links to cancer development.
Carrots
Beta-carotene, which gives carrots their distinct orange colour, has links reduces the risk of breast, stomach and prostate cancers, according to several studies.
Fish Oil
A study conducted by scientists at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, suggests that omega-3 fatty acids found fish oil could be around eight times more effective for halting the development of aggressive breast cancer tumours than those from plant-based sources.
Another study found that consumption of fish oil significantly lowers risk for prostate cancer, while yet another suggested people who consumed fish oil supplements at least four times a week were 63 percent less likely to develop colon cancer than those who did not.
Walnuts
Walnuts contain a substance called pedunculagin, which the body metabolizes into urolithins: compounds that bind to estrogen receptors and may play a role in preventing breast cancer.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
- Arsene Wenger Beats Zinedine Zidane with Neat Turn. Fans Can't Keep Calm
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni is the 'Captain' of All Captains: Raina
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results