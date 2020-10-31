Six Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids Who Love Superheroes and Disney Characters
Halloween costumes are all about creativity and relevance. Here are some Halloween looks you can try with your kids this year.
- Last Updated: October 31, 2020, 16:13 IST
While Halloween is traditionally a western festival, over the years it has become a global phenomenon, thanks to the internet and pop culture. This year, you and your kids might want to dress up for this spooky occasion on October 31.
Halloween costumes are all about creativity and relevance. Some kids opt to dress up as their favourite movie characters, or superheroes, while some try to dress up as their favourite food items or objects.
Here are some Halloween looks kids can try this year.
Fashion influencer and YouTuber Bretman Rock shared this image of him with his baby nephew dressed up as characters from The Incredibles. Bretman Rock dressed up as Edna and his nephew wore the cute onesie with The Incredibles logo.
Kids can also dress up as Barbie fans as their parents dress up as human size barbie dolls like Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Youngsters can also use grown-ups clothes to recreate versions of their favourite movie characters. This look inspired by Zootopia characters can be made at home with the help of a sewing machine. The sheep headdress can be made by re-sewing an old pair of pants that no longer fit.
It's called a hustle, sweetheart. Today’s a new day in Zootopia with our latest #manckemonthofcostumes. The legend of law enforcement herself, Judy Hopps, is here with her clever partner, Nick Wilde. Even Mayor Bellwether is enjoying this @primarydotcom DIY costume. We love this #disney movie. Life's a little bit messy. We all make mistakes. No matter what type of animal you are, change starts with you. @zootopiadisney #zootopia #judyhopps #nickwilde #dawnbellwether #zootopiadisney #zootopiacosplay #GinniferGoodwin #JasonBateman #JennySlate #kidscostumes #halloween2020 #primaryhalloween2020
Another easy costume inspired by Disney movie Ratatouille can be prepared at home with simple stick-and-felt peels as designer Lauren Mancke explains in this post.
Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere. Today’s Ratatouille #manckemonthofcostumes was chosen by my french speaking, Eiffel tower loving, sous-chef artist who absolutely adores this movie. Colette, Remy, and Linguini aren’t too interested in cooking up rat-patootie though. This DIY costume request was easy to do using peel and stick felt, oversized buttons, paper hats, and @primarydotcom clothing. #ratatouille #ratatouillemovie #disney #pixar #remy #colette #linguini #primaryhalloween2020 #kidscostumes
Dressing up as superheroes remains one of the popular costume choices for children. Using leftover clothes and a little bit of creativity, costumes for toddlers can be created at home quite easily.
Look out world, we're super hero girls. Now that we're together, gonna get that super life! Wonder Woman, Supergirl, and Green Lantern are joining forces for today’s #manckemonthofcostumes. The kids love this show @dcsuperherogirls on @netflix and I was just going to have the twins in this one, but Fox insisted on being Green Lantern. Luckily it was a pretty easy last minute DIY with @primarydotcom clothing. Has your child changed their mind on their costume at the last minute? #superherogirls #dcsuperherogirls #dccomics #wonderwoman #supergirl #greenlantern #cartoonnetwork #netflix #diycostume #kidscostumes #halloween2020 #primaryhalloween2020
You can also dress thems in a typical witch outfit rocking the Halloween theme. With a broom, a robe, and a pointy witch hat, the look is complete. Also, don’t forget pumpkins and cobwebs for the background.
Which costume are you going to try for Halloween this year?