Six Healthy Habits That Can Help You Prevent Obesity

Obesity is an epidemic that can affect you regardless of your age, race and gender. From fertility to cardiovascular function, it has the potential to impair every aspect of your health. A study published in PLoS One in 2020 mentions that 39% of the global population was classified as overweight or obese in 2014, and its prevalence in India has increased in the last decade.

The problem with a disease like obesity is that there’s no easy solution for it. The only way to treat a lifestyle disease is to change your lifestyle, adopt healthy habits and stick to them in the long term. Most of these new habits are easy to comply with if you are committed and dedicated to bringing about a healthy change in your life. The following are six easy tips you can pick up immediately and stick to in order to prevent obesity:

1. Read what you eat

Sugar, salt and unhealthy fats tend to sneak into our diet through many processed and packaged foods. Such foods also have more preservatives which are neither good for your blood sugar nor cholesterol. So, learn to read the labels of every food you pick up and eliminate those that are clearly harmful.

2. Get active

If leading a sedentary lifestyle contributes to obesity, then getting regular physical exercise will help you keep weight gain at bay. Try walking, jogging, yoga, cycling, a sport or dancing to get at least 30 minutes of exercise every day.

3. More fibre, greens and fruits

Adding more dietary fibre through fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds is the best way of staying full for longer while also making sure you get enough vital nutrients throughout the day. Make sure you add green leafy vegetables and colourful yet seasonal fruits to your shopping cart every time.

4. Say yes to healthy fats

You might think that cutting off fats will help keep obesity at bay, but it’s not that simple. You need a good amount of healthy fats for your body to function at its best and keep obesity away. So, add nuts, seeds, fish, eggs and avocados to your diet.

5. What’s your portion?

Eating healthy is as important as eating the right amount if you want to fight obesity. So, control your portion by fixing the same plate size for all your meals, sticking to single servings and saying no to overeating after you’re 80% full.

6. Trash that stress

Leading a stressful life is a sure-shot way of having unhealthy cravings and getting less sleep - both of which can contribute to weight gain and obesity. So, ditch the stress and take time out to de-stress every day.