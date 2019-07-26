Six New Indian Models to Debut at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019
LFW concluded the model hunt in Bengaluru, Jaipur and Guwahati in July. Two winners were chosen from each of the three cities.
Four of the six new models slated to walk at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. (Image: Instaram/Lakmé Fashion Week)
Six new models chosen by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) will be seen strutting the runway for 2019's Winter/Festive edition, which will begin from August 21.
LFW concluded the model hunt—Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Model Auditions—in Bengaluru, Jaipur and Guwahati in July. The panel of experts chose two winners in each of the three cities—Akshara Balakrishna and Kirandeep Chahal from Bangalore, Gunjan Raghav and Akanksha Maurya from Jaipur, Suni Singha and Naina Shaikh from Guwahati.
"We now have fresh new talent to sport the latest trends on the runway. And we are happy that one of them has got the opportunity to feature in Lakme's digital content," Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme said in a statement.
The participating models competed for the opportunity to feature in Lakme's digital content. Kirandeep Chahal, a student from Ludhiana who is also one of the winners from the Bangalore model auditions, has been chosen as the winner from the three cities.
Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion at IMG Reliance, added, "Lakme Fashion Week has always sought to introduce and nurture new and fresh talent. We saw a fantastic turnout across the three-city model auditions. I am confident that the selected winners will make waves both, at home and globally."
LFW Winter/Festive 2019 will be held from August 21 to 25.
