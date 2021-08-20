Regular exercise not only helps you maintain a healthy body and mind but also enhances your skin’s beauty and makes you glow. But those who exercise regularly also experience many skin-related problems.

For some, acne breakouts become a problem, while others have boils, pimples or fungal infections. While vigorous exercise leads to sweating which helps you flush out the toxins from your system, it also opens your pores and makes it easier for dirt and impurities to enter your skin.

Therefore you need a good pre-workout and post-workout skincare routine and some basic hygiene practices to save you from post-workout acne and skin issues. Here are some steps that may prove to be helpful.

Always show up with a clean face

No one should exercise with makeup on. So, irrespective of who will see you at the gym, make sure you cleanse your face before the workout.

If you exercise while wearing makeup, it will seep into your skin and clog the pores. After cleansing, the second step is to apply the right moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated but make sure the moisturizer has the right kind of consistency and texture so that your skin doesn’t become greasy.

Wear Breathable Fabric

Many people suffer from butt acne and back acne, and exercising rigorously can aggravate those conditions as sweat accumulates in those areas. Therefore, invest in good workout clothes and wear those which allow your skin to breathe.

A Towel is Your Best Workout Buddy

Make sure you don’t forget to carry a hand towel to your gym or yoga class. If you allow the sweat to settle into your body, it increases the chance of fungal infections. So, as you exercise, take regular breaks to wipe off the sweat. Also, make sure that you don’t touch your face with your hands too often. While exercising, we tend to use many machines that are shared. Therefore it’s better to keep your hands away from your face and, by doing so, keeping the germs away.

Tie your hair

Tie your hair properly before you begin exercising so that there is no hair on your face. Often hair, dirt and sweat that touch our face also cause acne, so make sure you fasten all the loose locks.

Take A Shower Post-Workout

After working out, ideally, take a shower to clean off the sweat. If that isn’t possible, wash your face and pat your body dry so that the excess sweat is removed and cannot cause any skin issues

Rub Ice On The Face

If you notice that your face has too many open pores, rub ice after washing the face or use a toner. These two things help in making the pores smaller and also reduce post-workout redness.

