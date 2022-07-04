Skanda Sashti 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

SKANDA SASHTI 2022: Kumar Sashti or Skanda Sashti is commemorated in India on the 6th day during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. It is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The day is recognised by the name Kumar Shashti because Lord Kartikeya is worshipped by different names such as Kumar, Muruga, and Subramanya.

On this day, a lot of fervour and enthusiasm is shown by the devotees. Sandalwood paste, kumkum, incense sticks, dhoop, flowers, and fruits are among the things offered to Lord Kartikeya. Devotees observe a strict fast as well. As per Drik Panchang, the duration when Shashti Tithi is combined with Panchami Tithi is most preferred by devotees to observe fast.

They avoid eating or drinking anything from the morning till the time they visit Lord Kartikeya’s temple in the evening. People chant ‘Skanda Shashti Kavacham’, ‘Subramaniya Bhujangam’ or ‘Subrahmanya Purana’ on this auspicious occasion.

Skanda Sashti 2022: Significance

Kumar Shashti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Kartikeya. As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that the General of the Devas Army appeared on Earth this day to defeat demon Adharma.

Skanda Sashti 2022: Puja Vidhi

The puja timing for Kumar Shashti 2022 begins at 6:32 pm in the evening and ends at 7:28 pm, on July 5.

Skanda Sashti 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious Abhijit Muhurta starts from 11:58 am to 12:53 pm while the Amrit Kalam begins at 6:06 am and ends at 7:51 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.