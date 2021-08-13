Skanda Sashti in August 2021: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurats

The sixth day of Shukla Paksha of every month is known as Skanda Sashti, the birth anniversary of Lord Skanda or Kartikeya. He is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is popularly worshipped among Tamil Hindus. The importance of this day is mentioned in Dharmasindhu and Nirnayasindhu. As per the Panchang, the Skanda Sashti Vratam is usually observed on the day when Panchami tithi ends and Sashti tithi starts between sunrise and sunset, hence, sometimes it also falls on Panchami Tithi. He is also known as Lord Murugan or Subramanya. Read about the date, time, puja ritual and significance of Skanda Sashti IN August 2021

SKANDA SASHTI IN AUGUST 2021: DATE AND TIMINGS

This month, Skanda Sashti will fall on August 13. The Shukla Paksha Sashti tithi of Shravana month will begin at 01:42 pm on August 13 and will prevail till 11:50 am on August 14.

Skanda Sashti in August 2021: Puja Vidhi and other rituals

Skanda Sashti is quite significant in the Tamil Hindu community. The devotees start their day by taking a bath in the early morning. Lord Skanda is worshipped by lighting an oil lamp, incense sticks and offering flowers, sandalwood paste and Kumkum. The devotees observe a-day long fast for the whole day and visit the temple of Lord Skanda or Murugan. While Lord Murugan is considered as the younger brother of Lord Ganesha in South India, north Indians consider him as the elder brother of Lord Ganesha.

SKANDA SASHTI IN AUGUST 2021: SIGNIFICANCE

Skanda Shasti is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Kartikeya by killing the demon Surapadman. He is referred to as Deva’s army’s commander in Hindu scriptures. As per the legends, Lord Murugan severed Soorapadman’s head with his sword. By observing the Skanda Sashti vrat, devotees seek blessing from Lord Murugan to end all their miseries and fulfil their desires.

