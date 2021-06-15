Skanda Shasti in June 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

The auspicious Skanda Shasti, also known as Kumar Shasti, will be observed on June 16 (Wednesday). Skanda Shasti is a Hindu festival celebrated on every Shukla Paksha Sashti tithi of each Hindu calender month. According to Hindu Panchang, the Skanda Shasti which falls in Jyestha maas is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya or Skanda. This holy shasti festival derives its name from the fact that it falls on the sixth day of the lunar fortnight, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Skanda Shasti Jyestha Tithi: Time and Date

Skanda Shasti Jyestha Tithi starts at 10.56pm on June 15, after Panchami ends. It will last upto 10.46 pm on June 16.

Auspicious timings or Shubh muhurat of Skanda Shasti would include:

11.54 am to 12.50 pm: Abhijit muhurat

14.41 pm to 15.37 pm: Vijaya muhurat

Significance of Skanda Shasti:

Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya or Subramaniam, is the son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Skanda Shasti celebrated at this time of year is special as it commemorates Kartikeya’s birth anniversary. Devotees of the lord observe fast either for 6 days or on the Skanda Shasti day itself.

Murugan idol is worshipped with sandalwood paste, rose water, kumkum, turmeric, flowers. Incense sticks and a lamp is lit with ghee in it. Aarti with camphor is done as a ritual. The lord is offered naivedya -fruits, sweets and a dish named sweet pongal -prepared by South Indian households. It is then distributed as ‘prasadam’.

Those who observe fast should avoid solid food and stick to a milk diet. On breaking the fast, a ‘sattwic bhojan’ is consumed, devoid of garlic, onion. It is believed that chanting the hymn of Skanda Shasti Kavacham, listening to Skanda Purana stories and reciting bhajans on this day purify the mind and spiritually uplift devotees.

The holy occasion is observed with great devotion, enthusiasm and grandeur.

