Skanda Shasti in September 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Skanda Shasti is a holy day for all Tamil Hindus. It is dedicated to Lord Skanda, son of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Also known as Lord Murugan, he is considered the younger brother of Lord Ganesha. Today, devotees observe a fast or vrat to pay respect to the lord and seek his blessings for a happy and fruitful life. The auspicious occasion falls every month. This month, it is being celebrated on September 1. The time for the tithi to start is 2:49 PM (September 1) and the time it ends is 1:51 PM (September 2).

Skanda Shasti: Shuh Muhurat

The auspicious Brahma Muhurt on Sashti will come into effect from 4:29 AM to 5:14 AM and Abhijit Muhurt will take effect from 11:55 AM to 12:46 PM. Meanwhile, Godhuli Muhurt is expected to begin at 6:30 PM and end at 6:54 PM whereas Vijaya Muhurt will take place from 2:28 PM to 3:19 PM.

Skanda Shasti: Puja vidhi

Right from Sunrise, people begin their fasts. Though many keep a full-day vrat, a few observe partial fasting. In partial fasting, devotees are allowed to eat fruits. Lord Murugan worshippers also read ‘Skanda Purana’ and recite the ‘Skanda Shasti Kavacham’ on this day. An oil lamp, incense sticks, flowers, kumkum, and other things are offered to the idol of the lord. Moreover, in the evening people visit the temples of Lord Murugan and perform aarti for him. They break the vrat on the next day after offering prayers to the Sun God.

Skanda Shasti: Significance

It was on this day when Lord Murugan eliminated demons named Soorapadman and his brothers Tarakasura and Simhamukha. Therefore by keeping a fast of Sashti, devotees pay their tributes to the Lord for killing the demon and restoring peace. Sashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha marks the victory of good over evil.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here