Sketches, Paintings by Autistic Girl to be on View in Delhi
The show includes her "Postcards From India", "Posters From Bollywood", "Ganpati miniature collection", "Tales of Krishna", "The Figurative Abstract" and the "Tete-a-Tete Over a Cup of Tea collection".
Image: MetroDiaries/FB
Works by Amrit Khurana, an autistic 24-year-old with acute observations of urban life, will be on display at an exhibition "Metro Diaries: Lives Extraordinaire" at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) here from Saturday.
The two-day exhibition will display a series of 92 works that combine figurative and representative art.
Largely non-verbal otherwise, Khurana's expression found an outlet in the sketches she did from a young age, her mother Aarti Khurana told IANS.
She works with her mother at Noida's Pathways School, she added.
As Khurana sketches and paints rickshaw-wallahs, tiffin servers, barbers, photographers, and cafe-goers among others, she reinvents the ordinary people and makes them extraordinary through her style of art.
The auto-rickshaw driver Madhav in "Thoda Sa Sukoon", the tale of two sisters from "OK Tata Phir Milenge"; from "Purani Dilli Ki Yaadein" to "Dekho Magar Pyar Se", the works weave a story of the quintessential character of a metro, where life buzzes past you in a flash leaving behind bittersweet memories of days bygone, the curatorial note read.
The exhibition's opening saw a performance by Sushmit Sen, the guitarist of "Indian Ocean" band.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
