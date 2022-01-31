Skin Care Tips For Winter: These Packs Will Make Your Lips Soft and Pink

People use different ways to take care of their faces and lips, and they spend a lot of money on different products. But there are some home-based things that can help your skin become softer and better.

Here is a list of packs that you can prepare at home easily. Using them isn’t that difficult either. There are no side effects to these packs, so you do not have to worry. These packs are completely natural and highly effective.

Orange peel and milk

Orange peel and milk help your skin stay soft and pink. You can dry the orange peel and store it, and then you can take one spoon of powder, mix milk into it and let it sit for five minutes. After that, you can apply this paste to your face and lips and wash your face after 20 minutes.

Rosewater or banana and milk

Banana and milk can also help your face lighten up on a gloomy winter day. For this, take a half banana and mash it properly, then add 1/4 cup of milk and mix it. You can also add a spoon of honey. If you do not have milk, you can also use rosewater. Now you can apply this paste and rinse after a few minutes.

Honey and cream

To make your skin soft and pink, you can also use honey and cream. For this, you need to add one spoon of honey and one spoon of cream and mix it properly. Then, massage his paste into your skin for at least 5 to 7 minutes before letting it sit for 20 minutes. After that, wash your face with plain water.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.