Skin Cycling: What Is It And Why Is It Becoming A Trend On The Internet

We often come across multiple social media trends that make us try them at least once. Be it a fashion or skin trend, once we see them, we think about following them. One such trend, related to skincare, has surfaced on the internet. This is about skin cycling. And for those of you who do not know about skin cycling, don’t worry we are here to help you.

It is a four-part night-time skincare routine that helps to even out skin texture and clear acne. Dr. Whitney Bowe, a dermatologist, started the trend. The four-day skincare routine includes active ingredients in the morning and recovery ingredients at night. The trend takes advantage of the benefits of exfoliants and retinol while also reducing inflammation and irritation. This trend aims to simplify the application of skin care products and to provide balance among ingredients when they react with the skin. Whitney Bowe, a celebrity dermatologist, is credited with starting this trend with her short video.

In an interview with Mind Body Green, she said, “I want people to know that you can level it up, or level down—essentially how to customize and personalize it to meet your skin’s needs and goals. It’s meant to be a flexible framework because our skin’s needs change over time. For example, how I’m skin cycling in the winter is very different from how I cycle in the summer. And when we have our hormonal shifts or when our skin matures and ages, then skin cycling needs to change over time with it. "

Further, she said, “People who are most successful with skin cycling are those who are using it as a framework and structure. It’s important that people learn to listen to their skin and learn how to adapt to it. "

One of the primary advantages of skin cycling is its ability to reduce skin irritation, allowing clients with sensitive skin to build a tolerance for harsh ingredients such as retinol. This trend also aids in the absorption of ingredients while initiating the healing process to avoid a negative reaction. This routine will allow your clients to experiment with new skincare products without damaging their skin barrier. Skin cycling will improve treatment benefits and overall skin health in between services.

One thing to keep in mind is that if your skin is already used to harsh products, this routine may not be as effective. However, if you are a beginner looking to delve into the world of active skincare products, this routine would be ideal to get you started.

