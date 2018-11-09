English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Skin-like Sensor Map Body's Blood-Oxygen Levels
Scientists have developed thin, flexible sensor that can map blood-oxygen levels over large areas of skin, tissue and organs, potentially giving doctors a new way to monitor healing wounds in real time.
Representative Image: Reuters
Loading...
Scientists have developed a thin, flexible sensor that can map blood-oxygen levels over large areas of skin, tissue and organs, potentially giving doctors a new way to monitor healing wounds in real time.
The sensor, described in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is made of organic electronics printed on bendable plastic that moulds to the contours of the body.
Unlike fingertip oximeters, it can detect blood-oxygen levels at nine points in a grid and can be placed anywhere on the skin.
It could potentially be used to map oxygenation of skin grafts, or to look through the skin to monitor oxygen levels in transplanted organs, the researchers say.
"All medical applications that use oxygen monitoring could benefit from a wearable sensor," said Ana Claudia Arias, a professor at University of California, Berkeley in the US.
"Patients with diabetes, respiration diseases and even sleep apnea could use a sensor that could be worn anywhere to monitor blood-oxygen levels 24/7," said Arias.
Existing oximeters use light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to shine red and near-infrared light through the skin and then detect how much light makes it to the other side.
Red, oxygen-rich blood absorbs more infrared light, while darker, oxygen-poor blood absorbs more red light. By looking at the ratio of transmitted light, the sensors can determine how much oxygen is in the blood.
These oximeters only work on areas of the body that are partially transparent, like the fingertips or the earlobes, and can only measure blood-oxygen levels at a single point in the body.
Two sheets of printed electronics, one is brown and the other is lit up with red and infrared lights.
"Thick regions of the body, such as the forehead, arms and legs, barely pass visible or near-infrared light, which makes measuring oxygenation at these locations really challenging, said Yasser Khan, a graduate student at UC Berkeley.
Researchers showed that printed organic LEDs can be used to create thin, flexible oximeters for fingertips or earlobes. Since then, they have pushed their work further, developing a way of measuring oxygenation in tissue using reflected light rather than transmitted light.
Combining the two technologies let them create the new wearable sensor that can detect blood-oxygen levels anywhere on the body.
The new sensor is built of an array of alternating red and near-infrared organic LEDs and organic photodiodes printed on a flexible material.
The team used the sensor to track the overall blood-oxygen levels on the forehead of a volunteer who breathed air with progressively lower concentrations of oxygen -- similar to going up in altitude -- and found that it matched those using a standard fingertip oximeter.
They also used the sensor to map blood-oxygen levels in a three-by-three grid on the forearm of a volunteer wearing a pressure cuff.
"After transplantation, surgeons want to measure that all parts of an organ are getting oxygen," Khan said.
"If you have one sensor, you have to move it around to measure oxygenation at different locations. With an array, you can know right away if there is a point that is not healing properly," he said. PTI MHN
The sensor, described in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is made of organic electronics printed on bendable plastic that moulds to the contours of the body.
Unlike fingertip oximeters, it can detect blood-oxygen levels at nine points in a grid and can be placed anywhere on the skin.
It could potentially be used to map oxygenation of skin grafts, or to look through the skin to monitor oxygen levels in transplanted organs, the researchers say.
"All medical applications that use oxygen monitoring could benefit from a wearable sensor," said Ana Claudia Arias, a professor at University of California, Berkeley in the US.
"Patients with diabetes, respiration diseases and even sleep apnea could use a sensor that could be worn anywhere to monitor blood-oxygen levels 24/7," said Arias.
Existing oximeters use light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to shine red and near-infrared light through the skin and then detect how much light makes it to the other side.
Red, oxygen-rich blood absorbs more infrared light, while darker, oxygen-poor blood absorbs more red light. By looking at the ratio of transmitted light, the sensors can determine how much oxygen is in the blood.
These oximeters only work on areas of the body that are partially transparent, like the fingertips or the earlobes, and can only measure blood-oxygen levels at a single point in the body.
Two sheets of printed electronics, one is brown and the other is lit up with red and infrared lights.
"Thick regions of the body, such as the forehead, arms and legs, barely pass visible or near-infrared light, which makes measuring oxygenation at these locations really challenging, said Yasser Khan, a graduate student at UC Berkeley.
Researchers showed that printed organic LEDs can be used to create thin, flexible oximeters for fingertips or earlobes. Since then, they have pushed their work further, developing a way of measuring oxygenation in tissue using reflected light rather than transmitted light.
Combining the two technologies let them create the new wearable sensor that can detect blood-oxygen levels anywhere on the body.
The new sensor is built of an array of alternating red and near-infrared organic LEDs and organic photodiodes printed on a flexible material.
The team used the sensor to track the overall blood-oxygen levels on the forehead of a volunteer who breathed air with progressively lower concentrations of oxygen -- similar to going up in altitude -- and found that it matched those using a standard fingertip oximeter.
They also used the sensor to map blood-oxygen levels in a three-by-three grid on the forearm of a volunteer wearing a pressure cuff.
"After transplantation, surgeons want to measure that all parts of an organ are getting oxygen," Khan said.
"If you have one sensor, you have to move it around to measure oxygenation at different locations. With an array, you can know right away if there is a point that is not healing properly," he said. PTI MHN
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kimi Raikkonen Warns Champion Lewis Hamilton That Ferrari Want Constructors' Title
- Mohammad Kaif Joins Delhi Daredevils as Assistant Coach
- Thugs Of Hindostan Movie Review: Aamir, Amitabh Present a Solid Case of Great Boast, Little Roast
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
- Novel Tactile Artificial Sensor Mimics Human Sense of Touch
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...