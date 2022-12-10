Skin Rashes in Babies: Know the Reasons And Effective Ways To Get Relief

In the winter season, cold dry air and indoor heating can dehydrate your skin and babies are at more risk due to their sensitive skin. Red, crusty, dry patches and rashes on a baby’s skin are quite common, especially during the winter season. Many kids also develop the dry, itchy skin, commonly known as eczema. The cold temperature of winter can be harsh on children’s sensitive skin, causing it to become dry and itchy.

However, these signs and symptoms are treatable at home. Such skin infections are mostly noticed among the newborns and the kids below the age of five. Here are a few basic reasons and effective ways to prevent skin rashes in kids:

Basic Reasons for skin rashes in kids

Dermatitis

A condition that results in skin inflammation is referred to as dermatitis. Your child could get these problems at any age, which could result in red rashes, itching and dry skin. Diaper rash, cradle cap, eczema and contact dermatitis are examples of dermatitis types.

Eczema

Eczema is also referred to as atopic dermatitis. Your child’s skin becomes dry, red, and itchy and the immune system is predisposed to allergens. As a result, the skin of your kid becomes more sensitive, susceptible to infections, and dry due to barrier problems.

Chickenpox

The disease is caused by the Varicella zoster virus. Chickenpox usually starts with a rash on your child’s face, chest, and back, but it can spread to the rest of the body. The rash develops into uncomfortable, fluid-filled blisters, which subsequently convert into scabs.

Effective ways to prevent skin rashes in kids

Avoid harsh chemicals (soaps, detergents, and fragrances) that can irritate the skin and make it more prone to damage and rashes. The itching in eczema is caused by dry skin. The use of moisturising lotions and oil baths regularly will soften the skin.

To avoid scratching injuries and skin damage, keep your child’s nails short.

Certain foods can exacerbate atopic eczema in children, so identify and avoid them as much as possible. Change diapers frequently and practice good general hygiene to avoid diaper rashes in babies.

Dress your child in soft materials. Laundry detergents that are fragrance-free and moderate should be used to wash the clothes of the babies.

