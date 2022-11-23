Skincare: 5 DIY Face Packs To Protect Your Skin From Pollution

Owing to the chemicals in the smog which clogs our pores and has adverse effects on our skin, pollution is undoubtedly our skin’s biggest enemy. Moreover, dehydration, redness, acne, and a variety of other skin problems are caused as a result of overexposure to pollutants. Yes, it does sound daunting. After all, it is detrimental to our skin’s health and makes us look dull. But there’s a way out of this. Time for you to say hello to the skin of your dreams with the suggested DIY face packs. Adding the following to your skin-care regimen will help recover your deteriorated skin and protect it from pollution.

Milk and Sandalwood face pack

Milk helps in removal of dead skin cells, grime, and dust caused by pollution. Meanwhile, sandalwood powder absorbs excess oil from the face and prevents acne breakouts.

Method:

Mix sandalwood powder, raw milk, and a pinch of turmeric to make a paste.

Apply the creamy pack evenly to your face and neck.

After 10-15 minutes, rinse your face with lukewarm water.

Papaya and Lemon Face Pack

Papaya provides relief from skin irritation and rejuvenates it by increasing cell turnover and decreasing hyperpigmentation.

Method:

Mash small ripe papaya.

Add a few drops of lemon juice and mix it well.

Apply the paste evenly to your face and leave it to dry for 20-25 minutes before rinsing it.

Turmeric and Honey face pack

Turmeric has antibacterial properties and honey moisturizes the skin. Lemon juice is high in vitamin C and antioxidants. As a result, it lightens skin tone and removes dead skin and dust while causing no harm.

Method:

Mix 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice and 1 teaspoon honey. Also, add a pinch of turmeric powder.

Apply it to your face and neck and allow it to sit for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse your face with warm water.

Yoghurt-Aloe Vera-Lemon Juice face pack

The natural lactic acid in yogurt gently exfoliates and clears the skin’s surface. Aloe vera gel also moisturizes and softens dry skin. Hence, it is thought to be an excellent hydrating cleanser. Moreover, it shields the skin from environmental damage. Meanwhile, lemon juice contains citric acid, which gives the skin a subtle glow.

Method:

Combine yogurt, aloe vera gel, and a few drops of lemon juice in a mixing bowl.

Apply it to your face and let it rest for 25 minutes.

Wash your face with a mild cleanser and plain water.

Almond - Milk face pack

Almonds have the ability to draw deep-rooted dirt from pores and provide your skin with a ravishing glow.

Method:

Crush 4-5 almonds into a fine powder and combine with raw milk.

Wash it off in a circular motion with cold water. It will help to exfoliate dead skin without removing moisture.

