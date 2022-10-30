Skincare Alert: Here Are 5 Secrets to Achieving Celeb Like Glowing, Radiant Skin

There is no fixed way to achieve glowing and radiant skin and beauty enthusiasts will agree with this statement. While there are several ways in which you can add specific beauty products to your shopping cart to achieve that glow, and eating healthy, indulging in physical activity, staying hydrated are important pointers to remember if you want that glow with luminosity. Whether you have a really important event to attend or if you’re a bride-to-be, there are a host of options that you can choose from, if you want to achieve glowing skin. Read on to know more.

Experiment with chemical peels

Gone are the days when people scrubbed their faces with harsh walnut face scrubs in search of that perfect radiance. Chemical peels, which also include at-home treatments such as AHA/BHA peels, are extremely handy if you want brighter-looking skin in a short period of time.

Opt for traditional treatments

In Ayurveda, fuller’s earth (a form of clay), besan (gram flour), rose water, and malai (milk fats) are touted to be incredibly beneficial for that natural glow to your skin. Easily available, these ingredients can be found in the comfort of your home. As always recommended, do a patch test before using it on your face.

Try the Double-cleansing method

Whether you wear SPF or make-up, taking off the make-up from your face after hours of work may prove to be a bit of a task. However, we recommend a double cleansing method to make sure that your skincare ingredients are getting absorbed properly. The method usually involves an oil-based cleanser followed by a foamy one.

Choose cold water or ice cubes

While it may seem surprising to include cold water or ice cubes into your beauty routine, cold temperatures are well-known to de-puff the face and impart a rosy glow to the skin. It also helps to de-stress your skin after being outside all day long.

Pay attention to topical hydration

As winters are knocking on our doors, don’t forget the power of an essential moisturizer, preferably with peptides and ceramides which promote skin building. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid can be used in the forms of serums, creams, overnight masks and so much more.

