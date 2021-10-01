Skincare Essential: Learn How to Use Vitamin C

When most people think of vitamin C, the first thing that comes to mind is either imagery of citrusy fruits or its capacity to keep your immune system strong. However, when administered topically, this popular vitamin offers numerous skin advantages.

Because of its brightening and tightening effects, vitamin C is a beauty industry favourite. Dermatologists commonly suggest the component since it provides many skincare advantages, is safe to use on all types of skin and does not have the same potentially skin-irritating adverse effects as other active ingredients such as retinol.

Do you want to know what vitamin C can do for you? We are here to help you.

There are numerous vitamin C-enriched products on the market. We propose combining multiple such items in different phases of a single programme to maximise the advantages. Remember that in order for Vitamin C to be effective, it must be absorbed via the skin. As a result, the products selected should preferably be those that operate directly on the skin.

Face-wash: Removes accumulated dirt, perspiration, and toxins from the skin. Allows active molecules to penetrate deeper into the skin’s pores.

Skin toner: Applied immediately after cleaning, while the skin’s pores are still open. This allows Vitamin C to enter the pores and begin working on skin improvement.

Face Serum: A concentrated solution that offers high concentrations of active substances to the skin. A Vitamin C Serum is the most highly recommended and must-have skincare product for anyone seeking the skin benefits of Vitamin C.

Face Cream: The ultimate long-lasting cream that provides intense moisturising treatment to your skin for hours.

What does it do for us?

Internally, vitamin C helps to heal tissue damage and strengthens the immune system. It’s a fantastic antioxidant that we can’t live without.

Vitamin C is necessary for skin health on the exterior. Several studies have revealed that L-ascorbic acid not only boosts collagen, a naturally occurring vitamin responsible for skin suppleness that diminishes with age, but also aids skin in fighting off harmful UV rays. According to an Oregon State University research, cigarette or vape smoke, air pollution, and UV radiation all deplete vitamin C levels in skin, thus taking supplements and using a topical L-ascorbic acid serum is essential for a healthy glow.

Vitamin C is a natural acid that can act as a soft exfoliator on the face, sloughing away layers of dead skin to uncover smoother, more even skin underlying. It also relieves inflammation and decreases redness, giving your skin a more even tone.

