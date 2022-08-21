Skincare Guide: All You Need To Know About Skin Tightening

Skincare enthusiasts and beauty influencers have redefined the lines of the beauty industry–setting into motion a series of beauty standards that are impossibly beautiful to look at, and even harder to achieve.

Supple, spotless, poreless and wrinkle-free skin are a few markers of ‘beautiful’ skin in today’s times with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian putting the spotlight on skin tightening treatments such as the Morpheus8 laser treatment. Morpheus8 is a bipolar microneedling RF device, which has microneedles that can penetrate from 0.5mm-7mm. It delivers heat to the skin and fat layer to shrink it.

What is skin tightening?

Skin tightening is a procedure that requires controlled micro-injury to different levels of the skin. It is usually performed by heating the skin with energy-based devices (EBDs) to help tighten it. Post the period of the initial treatment, one to three months are required to replenish collagen building and subcutaneous fat contraction, which then leads to overall firmness and tightening of the skin.

What are a few skin tightening treatments and technologies?

Skin tightening treatments and technologies are a great help to improve the saggy skin, especially in and around the areas of your face, neck and stomach. A few different kinds of skin tightening treatments and technologies are mentioned below:

Ultrasound skin tightening

Radiofrequency (RF) therapy

Ultrasound HIFU, laser treatment

Fractional Co2 laser

Microneedling

Fillers

Are there side effects to skin tightening treatments?

In rare cases, skin tightening treatments may cause a few side effects such as burns, skin indentations, subcutaneous fat loss, permanent scarring, changes to pigmentation, open sores and infections. It is advisable to always consult an expert and get the procedure done from a reputed skin clinic.

Who can get skin tightening treatments done?

Experts suggest that such beauty treatments are advisable only after the age of 30.

What are some steps you can take, post-skin tightening treatment?



Apply ice packs to reduce swelling and do not forget to wear sunscreen wherever you go out in the sun.

skiUse prescribed medicines by your doctor and gently cleanse your skin after treatment for some days

