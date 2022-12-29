Skincare Habits To Ditch In 2023

During this weather, our skin gets drier and loses all its moisture. Winters call for extra care of our health and skin. Often without realizing it, we make some common mistakes in our skincare routine that add to our woes. Using beauty brands all the time may not work. Sometimes it can be the food we eat or our lifestyle habits that may result in damaged skin. To achieve glowing, healthy and nourished skin, one should say goodbye to these habits.

Washing your face repeatedly

Natural oils produced by the skin are good for you. Washing your face more than twice may result in a lack of natural oils and lead to dryness.

Say no to popping and plucking

Touching or popping your pimples and zits will only create new pimples on your face. Instead, you can apply a pimple remover cream to get rid of acne.

Applying makeup every day

Overuse of makeup, especially foundations, can lead to skin irritation or acne breakouts. Using different coloured eyeshadows and kajals can be highly irritating around the eyes, and could damage your skin. Taking a break from everyday makeup can help the skin repair itself.

Avoid utilizing excessive serums

Excessive use of potent serums with high percentages may result in pigmentation.

Stop touching your skin

Without even realizing we keep touching our faces frequently. The germs from our hands can cause breakouts, itchiness and rashes on the skin.

Not drinking enough water

We all know that water keeps our body hydrated and refreshed, which in turn keeps our skin healthy, glowing and bright. Not drinking enough water will lead to dehydration, which can also result in dryness around the skin.

Not having a healthy diet

Intake of junk food and spicy meals contain ingredients that might cause acne, rosacea and allergies. Instead, eat fruits and vegetables that are good sources of minerals and antioxidants.

Lack of sleep

Lack of sleep decreases the creation of collagen and proteins that keeps skin healthy and wrinkle-free. For good skin, make it a point to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

