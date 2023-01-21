Skincare Tips for Maintaining Radiant Skin During And After Menopause

Caring for our skin is important throughout our lives, but as we age and approach menopause, certain skin issues may arise. Hormonal changes during menopause can cause dryness, breakouts, and a loss of collagen, leading to a less smooth and supple appearance. However, with proper skincare and attention, we can maintain the health and appearance of our skin during this time.

During menopause, the decrease in estrogen levels can lead to a variety of skin issues such as dryness, breakouts, and blemishes. Additionally, the body’s reduced ability to produce collagen can also contribute to a loss of skin elasticity and smoothness. However, by implementing a few simple skincare steps and taking good care of our skin, one can help maintain its health and appearance in the long term.

Dr. Alekya Singapore, Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Founder, The Skin Sensé, Skin and Hair Clinics shares some easy tips for better skin after menopause

● Cleansing is essential

Cleansing is the first and foremost step of any skincare routine. Make sure to wash your face with the right cleanser twice a day to keep your face clean from any dirt and pollution. Also, a clean face ensures that you are free from acne, blackheads, whiteheads, and clogged pores. Menopause makes the skin even drier but using a moisturizing cleanser can keep your face hydrated.

● Do not skip the sunscreen

Sunscreen not only helps your skin from tanning, but it is great if you wish to prevent signs of aging. Sun exposure can cause wrinkles, age spots, fine lines, and others which can make you look dull and dry. Hence, using sunscreen is a must whether you step out or not. Make sure to use UVA and UVB sunscreen with broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30.

● Use serums and moisturizers

Your skin needs ample moisture. As one ages, skin loses hydrating properties. Also, after menopause, the oil glands in your skin decrease making the skin even drier. Hence it is essential to include heavy creams and moisturizers in your skincare routine to keep it soft and supple. Look for ingredients like glycerine, hyaluronic acid, that keep the moisture level of the skin intact. Moreover, adding hydrating facial serums and oils are also quite beneficial.

● Add collagen to your routine

Collagen is the key to that youthful glow on your face. However, with age and conditions like menopause, collagen levels decrease, and our skin loses its elasticity. Add collagen-boosting products like night creams and serums to your routine to keep the skin nourished. Retinol, peptides, and vitamin C are some of the active ingredients that are helpful for generation of collagen.

● Give your skin a massage

Make it a routine to massage your skin with facial oils as it helps with blood circulation and keeps the skin plump. A skin massage helps with deep penetration of the oil and makes the skin hydrated and nourished. Use oils like squalene oil, almond oil, and rosehip oil which are great for matured skin.

Do not let menopause take away your confidence. Follow these simple tips, and you will have beautiful and glowing skin.

