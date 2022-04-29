Skincare Tips For Men: Know Benefits of Ice Water

The scorching heat during the summer season could be harmful for healthy skin. Women tend to take care of their skin well but men, in general, are not serious about skin care. The easiest way to keep the harmful effects of the sun at bay is ice or ice water. It is a known fact that washing your face with cold water keeps the pH level of the skin maintained.

Here’s how the ice water helps the skin:

Shrinking of Pores:

During the summer season, the face generally looks oily because of excess oil secretion. The skin pores open up due to the rising temperature. Ice water not only helps in reducing the oil secretion but also helps in shrinking those pores.

Reduces Swelling and Burns

If you are experiencing swelling on your face, then washing your face with ice water will improve the blood circulation and hence, reduce the swelling. At the same time, ice water will give you relief from tanning and sunburn.

Maintains skin moisture

In the summer season, the skin becomes dry due to the heat and dust. On the other hand, cold water is helpful in controlling the transepidermal water loss of the skin and in turn the moisture of the skin remains intact. Transepidermal water loss happens when the moisture of the skin evaporates due to the damage to the skin’s protective barrier and this could be common during summer due to high temperature.

Increase in Sebum

The problem of pimples and acne on the face is quite common in summer. The main reason behind this is the lack of sebum, an oily substance that helps in creating a protective layer on the skin. Ice water helps increase the amount of sebum on the face which reduces the occurrence of pimples.

(Disclaimer: The information and information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

