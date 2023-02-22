Just like humans, pets also need a good skincare routine as it can impact their overall health. Pet parents need to understand that pets’ tolerance is based on several factors such as their coat, activity level, health, and body fat stores. The skin of your dog or cat is much thinner when compared to humans. Additionally, cats and dogs suffer from various skin problems that are caused by allergies, parasites, bacterial and fungal infections, metabolic issues, and immunity disorders.

As summer is slowly setting in, your pets (dogs or cats) need regular grooming, who are not only susceptible to fleas and ticks, but also seasonal allergies. It’s time you give them regular baths and maintain good hygiene. Even proper hydration will keep your pet’s skin in a good condition.

Here are a few tips for skin care of your pet during this season change period:

Healthy Diet: Food with an abundance of vitamins and minerals contribute enormously to your dog’s health. The nutrients present in food nourish your dog’s skin and coat, leaving them looking strong, healthy and glowing. Dogs that do not get enough nutrients start to lose fur and develop scaly skin.

Regular grooming: It is important to brush your dog’s hair regularly. Regular grooming can help distribute natural oils in the body and improve blood circulation as well. It can also help you detect any fleas or skin conditions that need prompt treatment.

Also Read: Sunscreen Over Makeup, Indoors And Once Every Two Hours: Excessive Or Necessary?

Maintain good hygiene: Bathing your pet regularly will keep their skin and coat healthy. But, be careful not to overdo it, as too much can remove the natural oils and cause dry or itchy skin. Bathe your pet once every 4 to 6 weeks, or as directed by your veterinarian.

Allergies: If your pet is licking or scratching excessively around a certain area, then they might have developed a rash or some infection. Talk to your veterinarian about it and ask about a possible allergy or infection. You should follow a treatment course as per the suggestion of your veterinarian.

Fleas and ticks: As spring sets in, the risk of infection from fleas and ticks in dogs increase. So, make sure your pet is protected from fleas and ticks. Also, talk to your veterinarian about the best product available in the market for your pet’s specific needs.

Clean and fresh water: Always make sure that your pet is drinking clean and fresh water. Keep checking their water bowl frequently and refill it when needed. Remember that wet food can also provide an additional source of hydration for your pet. So, consider adding more wet food to your pet’s diet or you can mix it with their dry food to help them to remain hydrated.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here