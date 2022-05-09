Skincare To Improved Digestion: Hidden Health Benefits of Muskmelon

Everyone is required to take enough fluid and water to remain hydrated during the summer season. It is also necessary to choose your diet accordingly. You must include fruits like melons in your daily diet during summer.

The kharbuja or muskmelon is a popular, seasonal fruit that is readily available during the summer months. This fruit is not only good in taste but it also has numerous health benefits. The fruit is rich in vitamins and minerals which help in keeping many ailments away. Muskmelon is highly nutritious as it contains phosphorus, iron, potassium, dietary fiber, magnesium, zinc, sodium and many types of vitamins etc.

Here are a few health benefits of muskmelon.

Keeps your skin healthy

According to a report published in HealthifyMe, both the pulp and the seeds of muskmelon are important for health. If this fruit is eaten regularly it will protect your body from various diseases. The pulp can also be used as a facemask by making a paste. It can help in improving skin conditions like blemishes and dry skin.

Improves digestion

Muskmelon is high in fiber and water content and acts as a natural remedy for people who have indigestion, constipation, gas or other digestive system-related problems.

Keeps blood pressure normal

People suffering from high blood pressure are advised to include muskmelon in their diet, as this is rich in potassium and relaxes the blood vessels, allowing smooth flow of blood. Potassium acts as a vasodilator, which regulates blood pressure.

Boosts Immunity

Regular consumption of muskmelon helps in boosting immunity. It contains vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that boosts immunity. In addition, phytochemicals, beta-carotene and vitamin A in muskmelon keep the stomach healthy.

