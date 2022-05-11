Skip the Drugstore by Raiding Your Kitchen for These Beauty Hacks

Going organic and chemical-free will always be in style. Kitchen ingredients have the biggest fan base. And why not? These ingredients are the perfect pocket-friendly substitute for the products available in the market. Brands often say that their products have these ingredients to make them more appealing to the public. While we were already aware of the nutritious health benefits of some of these ingredients, here are some incredible DIY ideas to try out from your kitchen pantry:

Body scrub with coffee

You don’t need to burn a hole in your pocket to buy a big tub of some branded body scrub when you have coffee in your pantry. Take four tablespoons of coffee, one cup of honey, and two tablespoons of brown sugar, and mix the ingredients well. Honestly, this mixture will smell heavenly enough to eat. While coffee powder and brown sugar will exfoliate your body, honey will make sure that your skin doesn’t lose its moisture.

Tea bag eye de-puff

You don’t need to rely on expensive eye gels to hide the proof that you had a late night before your work meeting. You can simply soothe your puffy eyes by using a tea bag, which has anti-irritant properties. Just take two tea bags and soak them for no more than three minutes in hot water, and then cool both the bags in the fridge. Post that, place both the tea bags on both of your eyes and lie down for 10 minutes. Once you try this, there is no going back.

Fenugreek hair mask

If you are spending terribly on your hair serums and masks and are still not satisfied with the outcome, then this is a must-try DIY for you. And we can bet the results will blow you away if applied twice every week. Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, and the next day, just grind them in your blender to make a paste. Once the paste is ready, apply it by equally sectioning your hair. Keep it for an hour and wash your hair. Fenugreek seeds are a rich source of iron and protein, so this will not only get rid of the frizziness but also stop hair fall and aid in hair growth.

