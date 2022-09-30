Skipping Breakfast May Be Detrimental To Your Child’s Mental Health, Says Study

Children require more attention when it comes to their health as their bodies and mind absorb nutrition to further develop every day. The more nourishment they have, the more immune, strong and efficient they will become. New research has recently found that eating breakfast provides both physical and psychological benefits to kids.

According to Healthline, in the study, scientists say that what and where they eat is also important along with the fact that breakfast is a necessary meal. José Francisco López-Gil, PhD, the study’s first author and a professor at the University of Castilla-La Mancha in Cuenca, Spain, said, “Skipping breakfast or eating breakfast away from home is associated with increased likelihood of psychosocial behavioural problems in children and adolescents.”

Top Showsha video

López-Gil and his team analyzed the data from the 2017 Spanish national health Survey, which included answers to questions that related breakfast habits to their mental well-being. A total of 3,772 children between the ages of 4 and 14 were analyzed. The results revealed that eating breakfast away from home had a negative effect equivalent to not having breakfast at all.

Edibles such as coffee, milk, eggs, tea, chocolate, yoghurt, bread, cocoa, pastries, cereals and toast were all related to children having less chance of behavioural problems. Eggs, cheese and ham were revealed to have the opposite effect.

López-Gil said that their findings “reinforce the need to promote not only breakfast as a part of a healthy lifestyle-routine but also that it should be eaten at home.” He added that breakfast should have dairy and/or cereals, and one should minimize certain animal foods high in saturated fat/cholesterol to prevent psychological health problems in young people.

Experts also suggest that a healthy breakfast can enhance a child’s performance in school and parents who are too busy to make breakfast in the morning can do the necessary preparations at night.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here