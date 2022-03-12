Skipping Breakfast Might Lead to Dementia: Study

You must have heard your friends or family members stating how breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And, that statement might be true for more than one reason. For one, it is observed that breakfast eaters have fewer chances of being overweight but more importantly, another study has hinted that it may also reduce the chances of having dementia.

Dementia is a general term for symptoms associated with a progressive decline of the brain’s health. It is one of the common afflictions among the elderly. Under this condition the patient suffers the loss of cognitive functioning, thinking, remembering, and reasoning. In some cases, this could increase to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities. Some people with dementia lose control over their emotions, and their personalities may change. According to a recent report by The Lancet, cases of dementia will double in India by 2050. The study projects the tally will increase to 1.14 crore from 38 lakh in 2019.

However, a 2011 study published in the Japanese Journal of Human Sciences of Health-Social Services had mentioned that there is a key link between our lifestyle and our chances of being diagnosed with dementia. The study, conducted over the course of six years, was carried out in a farming community near a major urban region in Japan. Researchers observed a total of 525 elderly adults aged 65 years or older.

Their analysis revealed that diagnosis of dementia was four times higher among participants who did not take breakfast. The study also revealed that diagnosis of dementia was 2.7 times higher among participants who did snack, 2.5 times higher among participants who were not conscious of salt consumption and 2.7 times higher among participants who did not care for nutrient balance.

Hence, it is suggested that one takes a proper balanced diet and never skip their breakfast if they want to reduce their chances of dementia.

