Skyscraper Day 2021: All You Need to Know about Louis Sullivan, the ‘Father of Skyscrapers’

Skyscraper Day is celebrated each year on September 3. The date has been chosen as it also marks the birth anniversary of legendary architect Louis H Sullivan. The ace architect was also known as the “father of skyscrapers” and is believed to have designed the first skyscraper, which is the Home Insurance Building in Chicago. The building had 10 storeys and was constructed in 1885. Even though this may seem like no big feat today, but back in the day, it indeed was a massive event.

Another thing that made the building special was its frame of metal instead of stone. Further, in 1890, two more floors were added to the Home Insurance Building. The architect of the altered skyscraper was Major William LeBaron Jenney. It is said that this building was demolished in 1931.

In today’s time, the world’s tallest building or skyscraper is the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai. The building is over 828 meters taller than Dubai city. The luxurious skyscraper unsurprisingly cost heavily. The price of construction of the building touched 1.5 billion USD. It took approximately six years to complete the building. The construction process of the Burj Khalifa began on September 21, 2004, and the inauguration took place on January 4, 2010. In today’s date, the iconic building is home to private residences, offices, restaurants, a famous viewpoint, and hotels.

The day is also an opportunity for people across the world to become more aware of the technicalities of a skyscraper. Many people under normal circumstances would have travelled to different parts of the world to see iconic skyscrapers at different places. Designers and architects also hold discussions on this day to engage in conversations regarding skyscrapers. This year, due to the pandemic situation, it is likely that these discussions will be done through virtual media. You can become a part of it and can also add to the day’s vibe by putting a virtual background of a skyscraper.

