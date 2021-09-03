Skyscraper Day 2021: Top 5 Tallest Building in the World

Skyscrapers are as fascinating as they are tall. A marvel made of concrete, steel, and glass, a skyscraper is the epitomical representation of human boundaries that we make and break every day. The world’s first skyscraper was only 180 feet high and had 10 floors. It was the Home Insurance Building built in 1855 in Chicago. Following this, the Empire State Building, at 1454 feet, held the position for the world’s tallest building for almost half a century. Now, it doesn’t even stand in the top 40.

Here is a list of the top five tallest buildings in the world right now:

Burj Khalifa

Peaking at the height of 2717 feet, Burj Khalifa stands as the tallest building in the world. Originally, the skyscraper was named Burj Dubai. However, the developers went broke mid-project and were assisted by the ruler of Abu Dhabi, which resulted in the change in name to honour the king. The building contains office space, retail space, residential quarters, and Armani Hotel. The 163-storeyed Burj Khalifa was inaugurated in 2012.

Shanghai Tower

Located in Lujiazui, Pudong, Shanghai, the tower is the second-tallest, with its top 2073 feet above the ground and consisting of 126 floors. It is also one of the most sustainably advanced tall buildings in the world. The entire building is divided into nine different zones, with each zone assigned to leisure, retail, and office use.

Makkah Royal Clock Tower

Neighbours with the world’s largest mosque, the Great Mosque of Mecca — the Makkah Royal Clock Tower — stands as the third-tallest building in the world. The tower is built in a complex of seven skyscrapers, owned by the Abraj Al-Bait government. The 120-storeyed tower also has a Fairmont Hotel to accommodate millions of pilgrims visiting Mecca every year. Along with the third-tallest, the tower is also the world’s most expensive building, with a construction cost of $15 Billion.

Ping An Finance Centre

Another tower located in Shanghai, standing neck to neck with Shanghai Tower, is the Ping An Finance Centre. With 115 floors and a height of 1965 feet, the Ping An Centre acquired fourth place in the list. Initially, the builders decided to add a 200 feet antenna atop the Centre to surpass the Shanghai Tower; however, due to fears of hindrance in flight paths, the plan was dropped.

Lotte World Tower

Located in Seoul, South Korea, the Lotte World Tower is the fifth-highest, with a height of 1821 feet divided among 123 floors. The building hones exciting spaces within such as Korea’s best urban aquarium, classical music hall, and Asia’s largest multiplex, along with several retail and office spaces.

