Slamming Nepotism, Manoj Muntashir Promises to Help Boy with Training

The debate about nepotism in Bollywood has been going on for quite a while now. From actress Kangana Ranaut to director Anubhav Sinha, celebs from the film industry are opening up on nepotism. Joining the bandwagon is lyricist Manoj Muntashir who has shared a video of a boy dancing to the tunes of popular Govinda songs.

In his caption, Muntashir has lauded the boy for his talent and has slams nepotism in the industry by saying that one cannot find such talent in showrooms of nepotism.

Further, Muntashir also urged Twitterati to help him reach the young boy and has promised to ensure that he gets the best training. Muntashir also said that he will take care of the boy’s future.

पता लगाइए ये छोटे साहब कहाँ से हैं. मैं वादा करता हूँ कि इनको बढ़िया से बढ़िया ट्रेनिंग दिलाऊँगा, उन तमाम सुविधाओं के साथ जो अमीरों के बच्चों को मिलती हैं. इनका भविष्य मेरी ज़िम्मेदारी, और इनको ढूँढ निकालना, आपकी. लग जाइए काम पर. https://t.co/eRqneFjnRw — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) June 26, 2020

On getting the contact he thanked tweeple finding the boy.

That's the power of social media and good people like you @ipskabra ji. My office will get in touch with the teacher today itself. My gratitudes to everyone who retweeted and shared my tweet. It was not possible without you all. https://t.co/Vvs96czKqQ — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) June 27, 2020

Previously, Muntashir had urged people belonging to small towns to come to Mumbai if they believe that they have the talent. The Teri Mitti lyricist went on to say that if people who have the skill and talent stay at home then it will be a win for nepotism. Further in the same tweet, he also asserted that it is a rumour that outsiders are not successful in Bollywood.