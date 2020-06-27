Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Slamming Nepotism, Manoj Muntashir Promises to Help Boy with Training

Muntashir has lauded the boy for his talent and has slams nepotism in the industry by saying that one cannot find such talent in showrooms of nepotism.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Slamming Nepotism, Manoj Muntashir Promises to Help Boy with Training
Muntashir has lauded the boy for his talent and has slams nepotism in the industry by saying that one cannot find such talent in showrooms of nepotism.

The debate about nepotism in Bollywood has been going on for quite a while now. From actress Kangana Ranaut to director Anubhav Sinha, celebs from the film industry are opening up on nepotism. Joining the bandwagon is lyricist Manoj Muntashir who has shared a video of a boy dancing to the tunes of popular Govinda songs.

In his caption, Muntashir has lauded the boy for his talent and has slams nepotism in the industry by saying that one cannot find such talent in showrooms of nepotism.

Further, Muntashir also urged Twitterati to help him reach the young boy and has promised to ensure that he gets the best training. Muntashir also said that he will take care of the boy’s future.

On getting the contact he thanked tweeple finding the boy.

Previously, Muntashir had urged people belonging to small towns to come to Mumbai if they believe that they have the talent. The Teri Mitti lyricist went on to say that if people who have the skill and talent stay at home then it will be a win for nepotism. Further in the same tweet, he also asserted that it is a rumour that outsiders are not successful in Bollywood.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading