Slap Day 2023: Funny Wishes and Memes to Share on First Day of Anti-Valentine's Week 2023

SLAP DAY 2023: Valentine’s week is finally over and this heralds the Anti-Valentine week of the month. Every year, Slap day is celebrated on February 15 with the goal to end unhealthy relationships which can take a toll on your mental health and wellness. As Valentine’s week is all about expressing your love to your special one and spending quality time with them, Anti-Valentine’s week is for people who wish to move ahead in their life by cutting toxic bonds out of their life.

This Slap Day, promise yourself to slap away all your negative feelings and cherish self-growth. Anti-Valentine’s week begins on February 15 with Slap Day and lasts till February 21 The Anti-Valentine week includes Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day. The last day falls on February 21.

Slap Day 2023: Funny Wishes

1. Sometimes, I wish I was an octopus so that I can slap eight people at once. Happy Slap Day!

2. I hate two-faced people. It’s hard to decide which face to slap first. Anyhow, Happy Slap Day!

3. I love your smile, your face and your eyes. Damn, I’m too good at telling lies! Happy Slap Day!

4. This slap is especially for you because no one ever has managed to hurt me so much….. Best wishes on Slap Day to the one who doesn’t deserve love in life.

5. Yesterday, someone asked me how to handle unwanted proposals. I said slap is the best choice. Happy Slap Day.

6. I will slap you by accident on purpose. Happy Slap Day!

7. This is the best excuse if you slap someone in the face, just say ‘I didn’t slap him, I high-five his face’ Happy Slap day!

8. Karma takes a very long time. Let me slap you now. Happy Slap Day.

Slap Day 2023: Funny Memes

Are you afraid to love?

Girl: There is no fear of love.

Boy: Then…?

Girl: Received so many proposals in Valentine’s week that now I am scared of slap day.

2. Boy: Give me a glass of water dear

Girl: Get yourself up and drink

Boy: Please give

Girl: Now I will slap you if asked

Boy: Get some water to slap.

Happy Slap Day!

3. Hug Day: No one wishes me.

Kiss Day: No one wishes me.

Valentine’s Day: No one wishes me.

But every girl wishes me slap Day!

