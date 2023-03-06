Slay The Saree Look Like Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani And Bhumi Pednekar

The News 18 Showsha Reels Awards on Saturday was a star-studded affair. Some of the most popular names in Bollywood were spotted at the event. Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and other popular actors graced the night. Many Bollywood divas made head-turning appearances in stunning sarees on the red carpet. Check out some of the best looks from the starry night.

Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar wore an exquisite mirror-work ivory net saree to the awards ceremony. The saree was embellished with gleaming mirrors cut into geometrical shapes and abstract patterns. She wore the outfit in traditional style with the pallu styled in neat pleats. Bhumi Pednekar paired her saree with a strapless bustier blouse and a floor-sweeping net cape. The see-through cape had sequined and beaded adornments as well as some mirror embellishments. The blouse had a plunging sweetheart neckline, a midriff-baring hem, and a fitted bust. She completed the look with a sleek centre-parted bun and a choker neckpiece.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Kriti Sanon aced the red carpet look in a chiffon saree embellished with shimmering silver sequins. Kriti’s ethnic look was completed by a full-sleeve blouse with shimmering beads and sequins, a plunging V neckline, sheer sleeves, and a midriff-baring hem length. Kriti accessorised the look with embellished ivory juttis, statement gold and diamond rings, and diamond ear cuffs. The actress went with a centre-parted messy low bun, subtle smoky eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, and a dewy base.

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kiara was dressed in a bright yellow sari for the awards ceremony. The saree is quite simple yet elegant, with shimmery borders. She wore it with a gold embellished sleeveless plunging sweetheart neck blouse. The actress finished the look with small gold earrings and a statement bindi.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here