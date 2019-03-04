English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sleep Apnea Linked With Alzheimer's Marker: Study
The findings suggests that people suffering from sleep apnea may have higher accumulations of an Alzheimer's disease biomarker called tau in an area of the brain that helps with memory.
You Didn’t Get Your Eight Hours Sleep: Studies suggest that getting a sound eight hour sleep every night helps to reduce your junk food cravings the next day. This is why you should make sure you get the right amount of sleep.
Loading...
Researchers have found a link between sleep apnea and increased levels of a toxic brain protein commonly associated with Alzheimer's disease.
The findings suggests that people suffering from sleep apnea may have higher accumulations of an Alzheimer's disease biomarker called tau in an area of the brain that helps with memory.
Those who had apneas had on average 4.5 per cent higher levels of tau in the entorhinal cortex than those who did not have apneas, suggests the study presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 71st Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.
Tau, a protein that forms into tangles, is found in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease.
"Our research results raise the possibility that sleep apnea affects tau accumulation. But it is also possible that higher levels of tau in other regions may predispose a person to sleep apnea," said co-author Diego Z. Carvalho from Minnesota's Mayo Clinic.
According to the researchers, obstructive sleep apnea is a condition that involves frequent events of stopped breathing during sleep, although an apnea may also be a single event of paused breathing during sleep.
"A person normally has fewer than five episodes of apnea per hour during sleep," Carvalho added.
For the study, the research team involved 288 people of age 65 and older who did not have cognitive impairment. Bed partners were asked whether they had witnessed episodes of stopped breathing during sleep.
Participants had positron emission tomography (PET) brain scans to look for accumulation of tau tangles in the entorhinal cortex area of the brain, an area of the brain in the temporal lobe that is more likely to accumulate tau than some other areas.
This area of the brain helps manage memory, navigation and perception of time.
The researchers identified 43 participants, 15 per cent of the study group, whose bed partners witnessed apneas when they were sleeping.
The findings suggests that people suffering from sleep apnea may have higher accumulations of an Alzheimer's disease biomarker called tau in an area of the brain that helps with memory.
Those who had apneas had on average 4.5 per cent higher levels of tau in the entorhinal cortex than those who did not have apneas, suggests the study presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 71st Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.
Tau, a protein that forms into tangles, is found in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease.
"Our research results raise the possibility that sleep apnea affects tau accumulation. But it is also possible that higher levels of tau in other regions may predispose a person to sleep apnea," said co-author Diego Z. Carvalho from Minnesota's Mayo Clinic.
According to the researchers, obstructive sleep apnea is a condition that involves frequent events of stopped breathing during sleep, although an apnea may also be a single event of paused breathing during sleep.
"A person normally has fewer than five episodes of apnea per hour during sleep," Carvalho added.
For the study, the research team involved 288 people of age 65 and older who did not have cognitive impairment. Bed partners were asked whether they had witnessed episodes of stopped breathing during sleep.
Participants had positron emission tomography (PET) brain scans to look for accumulation of tau tangles in the entorhinal cortex area of the brain, an area of the brain in the temporal lobe that is more likely to accumulate tau than some other areas.
This area of the brain helps manage memory, navigation and perception of time.
The researchers identified 43 participants, 15 per cent of the study group, whose bed partners witnessed apneas when they were sleeping.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Irresponsible for Not Commenting on Politics
- Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Flaunt Their Rings on Instagram, Netizens Wonder If They're Engaged
- Huawei Confirms Watch GT is Coming to India, But Not When And How Much it Will Cost; Yet But We Are Excited
- Apna Time Aayega: John Cena Had His 'Gully Boy' Moment Long Before Ranveer Did
- Tesla Model Y to be Unveiled on March 14, says Elon Musk
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results