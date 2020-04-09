Sleep Well to Boost Immunity

Amid the lockdown, social distancing and "work from home", we are increasingly spending more time within four walls. Our humble bed has become a permanent station for many us to do office work, binging on our favourite series, news and spending the extra time on hand with family. Ironically, while we stay longer in bed, at times our sleep cycle is compromised due to breaking away from regular work cycle, lack of physical activity, etc.

Health conscious consumers are worried about the situation and are taking all possible precautions to keep themselves safe. This is likely to affect the most important part in a days' routine e Sleep. Therefore, while the mattress becomes the heart and soul of our bed, that takes the extra load at such times, we need to ensure we get to fulfill eight hours of essential sleep and take care of the hygiene of the bed.

While everyone is taking care of their hygiene through regular sanitisation and usage of masks, it is also important to ensure hygiene and cleanliness of the mattress. With years of usage and absorption of body sweat and dead skin cells, mattresses turn into a breeding ground for bacteria & allergens. Incorporating Indian medicinal items like neem prevents breeding of germs while the air mesh fabric in certain models improves hygiene and air circulation in the mattress. This helps you stay away from allergies and keeps you healthy. In addition, as a regular habit, consumers should vacuum clean their mattress once in 3 months.

Sleepwell recently launched #StaySafeWithSleepwell campaign which talks about the importance of sleep and how a sound sleep of 8 hours can help you stay healthy.

Research shows a good sound sleep is of prime importance to boost concentration and productivity, manage appetite and feel overall positive and energised.

"Sleepwell has always pushed innovation with a focus on health and hygiene. In 2018, we introduced our Neem Fresche Technology to prevent allergies and certain diseases while asleep. The attempt now, is to raise awareness about how 8 hours of sound sleep can build up the body's defenses. Research shows that sleep triggers the body's natural healing and helps absorb nutrients better. Just some of the reasons why one should be making sure they get their 8 hours of sleep," says Sumit Sehgal e CMO, Sheela Foam Ltd.

So, during the lockdown take a positive step forward to sleep well, build better immunity.

