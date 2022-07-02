Sleeping After Eating: Know The Right Time for Dinner and Ways to Curb Midnight Pangs

Many feel sleepy after eating, but this can lead to an issue in digestion patterns. Having a meal before bed leads to the slow emergence of diseases in the body, so it is very important to make the right routine of eating and sleeping.

According to studies, food is not digested properly when you immediately go to bed after a meal. This also leads to weight gain, acid reflux, and digestive problems such as heartburn, gas acidity, and bloating. There should be a gap of at least 3 to 4 hours between eating and sleeping. Therefore, try to take your last meal, which is dinner three to four hours before your bedtime routine.

What to do when midnight hunger strikes?

You can take a glass of warm milk before sleeping. Low-fat curd to reduce mild appetite.

Take one or two pieces of whole wheat crackers, cookies, or biscuits.

If you feel hungry, drink whole-grain serial low-fat milk before sleep.

These are some of the healthy options that you can have at night without a second thought. Along with proving to be a light meal, it will also reduce your food cravings.

