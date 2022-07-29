Sleeping for Long Hours During Day Sign of Hypertension, Says Study

Experts believe that one should sleep for at least 7-8 hours during the night to keep the mind and body fresh. However, when we feel tired, we often resort to sleeping, thinking that it would help us get better. However, the latest studies reveal that sleeping for long hours during the day is a sign of hypertension and risk of strokes.

Research showed that frequent naps can be a sign of hypertension. But experts also believe that one should get proper sleep every day to maintain better health. So, how many hours of sleep is necessary? Let’s find out.

You must have heard that a power nap during the day is beneficial, but it is not common to do so several times a day. This indicates the risk of serious diseases such as high blood pressure and stroke.



According to News Today medical report, a study was conducted in China about taking frequent naps. The researchers found that frequent naps could be a sign of high blood pressure (hypertension) and a greater risk of stroke. The study was published in a journal of the American Heart Association.

The researchers included more than 5 million people in the study. It showed that individuals who had occasional naps had a 7% increased risk of hypertension, a 12% risk of stroke, and a 9% risk of ischemic stroke caused by blood clots, compared to those who did not take a nap.

The study also found that people who nap frequently during the day have a 12% increased risk of hypertension, a 24% risk of stroke, and a 20% risk of stroke caused by blood clots, compared to those who never took a nap.

The study indicated that frequent naps are a potential risk factor for the development of hypertension. However, more research is needed to understand the cause behind the same.

In 2017, a similar study found that taking a nap during the daytime may be associated with a higher risk of high blood pressure.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here