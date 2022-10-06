Slip Right into Fall With This Guide to Men's Fall Fashion

Chilly breeze, a slight nip in the air, early sunsets, and cold mornings – winters are almost here. It is time to switch from ACs to fans, ice creams to soups, and cotton sheets to cozy quilts. Well, what about our daily fits? Yes, it is finally time to bid a teary goodbye to all the tanks and shorts, only to dig out the cosy hoodies with interlock knit technology and sweatshirts and joggers.

This in-between weather is always the trickiest one. It is cold enough to get rid of t-shirts and warm enough to stay away from all those heavy knits, leaving us confused. However, this is also the perfect time to layer our midweight wardrobe staples yet spice up the fashion quotient with some classic pre-winterwear.

Slip right into the fall season with pieces that will not just keep you warm and comfortable but will also add a style factor to the otherwise dull and impractical everyday fall wardrobe.

Sakshi Shrivastava, the Senior Fashion Designer, DaMENSCH, spells out all that is needed for a spot-on classic fall style.

Hoodies

We cannot talk about fall fashion and not have hoodies top the list. There is no way you can go wrong with a hoodie. Think chilly breezy weather, and a soft fuzzy hoodie. It is the first piece of clothing to pop into your head. This classic fit can be styled in different ways to create a stylish outfit for every occasion. Pair it with statement joggers or layer it up with a heavy-duty jacket, you will always have a way to play around with hoodies. Mid-weight hoodies are an absolute fall-winter fashion essential.

Statement Joggers

This autumn, keep aside the boxy trousers and notch up your fashion game with soft, stretchy, and well-fitted faux-pants. These joggers are relaxing and perfect for an effortless look. This all-year-round staple piece is an investment with unmatched comfort. From leisurewear to formal wear, these mid-weight joggers are guaranteed to reap some high stake OOTDs.

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts are no-brainers when thinking of light and easy autumn-winter styles. If you are imagining dark boring sweats, it’s time to switch to pre-winter wear that is far from subtle and boring and opt for bold, rich colours for that classy look. Oversized, fitted, printed, or basic, whatever your style is, sweatshirts can be elevated and toned down as per your style and are the ultimate wardrobe essentials.

Denim Jackets

Classic denim jackets are now universal fashion statements that are and will always be the fundamental of a chic autumn winter look. When the weather is playing games, denim jackets are the most versatile and practical throw-on that will not only accentuate your look with the layering but will also be comfortable to take on and off when you wish. Pair it on with some timeless monotone sweatshirts and joggers and you are ready to rock your cool fit.

This fall, invest in comfortable statement mid-weight basics that are high in quality and durable through time. Investing in versatile and durable pieces will always be the building block to outfits that stand through time and turn heads. Be comfortable and confident in whatever you choose and don’t forget to play around a little.

