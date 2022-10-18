Slurp and Burp Your Way to a Healthy Body and Weight Loss With These 5 Smoothies

A well-balanced diet plays a significant role in weight loss. A platter full of greens, fresh fruits, whole grains, proteins, and some fat is significant to keep your body strong and healthy. If your diet lacks the intake of these food items, you can opt to incorporate your fruits and veggies in a smoothie. It is tasty, healthy, and a perfect low-calorie, nutrient-dense drink that will keep you feeling full and satiated for a longer period of time. It is easy to make and can be a quick breakfast or mid-day meal or even a snack.

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

This protein-rich smoothie is extremely healthy and unbelievably tasty. All you need for this is almonds, yoghurt, milk, cinnamon, cooked quinoa, sliced bananas, and cocoa powder. Blend it and slurp down this amazing healthy drink.

Green Smoothie

This low in calories smoothie will provide you the stamina to go through the day and keep you full as well. All you need is a cup of baby spinach, cucumber, or bottle gourd (lauki), yogurt, mint leaves, rock salt, jeera powder, lemon juice, or a piece of amla, and just blend it. It also works as a detox drink and helps with weight loss.

Refreshing Smoothie

This healthy addition of smoothies to your diet will leave you refreshed and loaded with nutrients. For this delicious smoothie, you will need cucumber, kiwi, green apple, coconut water, lemon juice, mint leaves, chia seeds, and some ice cubes. Blend it and switch out your evening tea or coffee with this nutritional drink.

Nutty Affair Smoothie

Take your blended and add seedless chopped dates, chia seeds, flax seeds, pieces of frozen banana, low-fat milk, almonds, walnuts, and cashews and blend it. You can get the best out of this drink after a good workout, however, you can also have this nut and seed combination drink for breakfast.

Vegan Smoothie

This vegan protein shake is for those who don’t have dairy products or are lactose intolerant. Just blend some tofu, almond or cashew milk, banana, cooked oats, honey, and vanilla essence. Blend this absolute protein and fiber-filled smoothie. You can garnish the drink with some cashews or almonds.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here