Small Industry Day 2021: Government Policies To Promote Small Industries 

Small scale industries have faced a tough time in survival amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These small industries have stalled for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. They realised that either they will have to find innovative ways to pivot the business or risk shutting shop. August 30 is dedicated to these Small Industries to acknowledge their importance and contribution to our country’s development. Every year, August 30 is celebrated as the National Small Industry Day. The day is celebrated to promote small industries across the country. There are several programmes and schemes run by the government to promote these small scale industries. Here are some of the programmes and schemes that are announced by the government:

Expansion/ Up-gradation of the existing PMEGP/MUDRA units

The government has launched this scheme with an objective to assist and provide financial assistance to existing small business units for expansion and up-gradation. The scheme also caters to the requirements of the entrepreneurs to bring new technology.

Credit Guarantee Scheme For Micro & Small Enterprise (CGTMSE)

CGTMSE was launched to encourage first-generation entrepreneurs to venture into self-employment opportunities by facilitating credit guarantee support for collateral-free/guarantee-free loans to the Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

Procurement and Marketing Support (PMS) Scheme:

This scheme is applicable to existing entrepreneurs to enhance the marketability of their products and services in the MSME sectors by promoting new market access initiatives, create awareness and educate the MSMEs about various marketing relevant topics.

Micro & Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP)

MSE-CDP scheme supports the sustainability and growth of MSEs by addressing common issues such as improvement of technology, skills & quality, market access, create/upgrade infrastructural facilities in the new / existing Industrial Areas / Clusters of MSEs. It also promotes green & sustainable manufacturing technology for the clusters.

Entrepreneurship And Skill Development Programme (ESDP)

ESDP programme was launched to promote new enterprises, capacity building of existing MSMEs and inculcating entrepreneurial culture in the country. This scheme is applicable for both aspiring as well as existing entrepreneurs.

