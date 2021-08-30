Small Industry Day 2021: Here's What You Can Do To Keep Them Afloat

Small businesses form the backbone of an economy, fabric of a community and the identity of a society. With big foreign conglomerates making their way into our lives, small businesses are having to try harder to survive in society. Especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses are struggling to keep their head above water somehow to keep their place and business relevant to the society. As the pandemic changed our lifestyle and also the way we spend money, it has hugely affected the small businesses.

As we celebrate Small Industry Day, we vow to act along the promises that this day stands for – to appreciate and create awareness about small, micro and medium enterprises, so that they can continue to thrive and carry forward the identity of our community and the country. We have curated a few ways by which you can do your bit in helping the industries. Take a look:

Shop locally

Ditch the big shopping malls. Shop from local vendors, they have none but you. Also, these days, most of our favourite local businesses have an online presence. You can shop from their websites.

Try to do at least one thing every week for a local business

It’s not important that we need to buy from them. Sometimes even a small shout-out or a post featuring their website or products on our social media handles can get them lots of customers.

Tip generously

The pandemic has been extremely difficult for a lot of local businesses. With uncertainty gripping the country, lots of businesses have lost their relevance, and savings as well. When you visit one of them, try to tip them generously – it may be a small amount from you but for them, it may be huge.

Buy now for later

Right now is the time to keep their economy afloat. Things that you know you may need later, try to stock up from these businesses.

Take up a quarantine project

As COVID-19 has made us home-bound, we have learnt to take up our hobbies seriously. The uncertainty of life and health has made us focus on our happiness more than anything. You can take up a DIY project, such as decorating your room, or making different artworks. Buying the supplies for your new hobby can put a smile on lots of local vendors.

Choose small before big

Big shopping chains do not need you as much as the small ones do. Ditch the big ones to find such independent shops.

Show your appreciation

It does not always have to involve money to support them. Something as small as tagging your friend or recommending it to your relatives, or sharing their posts can also get them support. A plain appreciation of their products or service may make their day and push them to do better.

