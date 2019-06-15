Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Smart ways to Up Your Style Game by Styling Your Regular Bottom Wear

Here are few suggestions to look like a diva and up your style game by styling your regular bottom wear.

IANS

Updated:June 15, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Smart ways to Up Your Style Game by Styling Your Regular Bottom Wear
Image: Instagram/Disha Patani/Ananya Panday
Loading...

If you want to up your style game, just wearing trendy bottoms like boyfriend jeans and culottes are not the answer. Styling them ensures you stand out and look like a diva, say experts.

Abhishek Yadav, Design Head, Spykar Lifestyle, and Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design, Liva, have a few suggestions:

Boyfriend jeans

image: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor Image: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor

These jeans channel the 'laid-back chic' vibe infused with a boyish charm, courtesy of the boyfriend. They have a relaxed, slouchy fit but are also available in tapered and slimmer versions. For a grungy, subversive look, opt for a pair of distressed, washed out boyfriend jeans. Pair it with a plain white tee and an oversized denim shirt. Accessorise with white sneakers and cowboy belt.

High waist skinny jeans

Image: Instagram/Tara Sutaria Image: Instagram/Tara Sutaria

They have become something of a wardrobe classic. They are universally stylish and everyone owns a pair. They are the go-to jeans for low-key days. For a chic and stylish look, pair your high waist skinny jeans with a bustier top or a fitted crop top. Layer them with a smart casual blazer and stilettos for a soiree or a fancy evening.

Culottes

Image: Instagram/Deepika Padukone Image: Instagram/Deepika Padukone

Culottes epitomise the versatility and stylishness of the modern city girl. With a wider silhouette and mid-calf length, denim culottes are the 'street style stopper' of the season. Style them with a crop top to break the monotony of the culottes. Keep in mind the fabric of your culottes to ensure the fall flatters you. Fabrics like viscose are ideal for such looks. Style them with a jacket to add some spunk to your outfit.

Palazzo

Image:Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan Image:Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan

Wearing solid or printed palazzos can make you look like a showstopper. They help you in standing out and achieving a picture-perfect look for some casuals as well as elegant occasions. It's not surprising since very few garments can match the level of comfort and elegance packed in the outfits designed using viscose, which is comfortable, soft, 100 per cent natural, and eco-friendly at the same time. Pair your palazzos with a bralette for a casual party look and add a blazer to transform your look and take it to the next level

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram