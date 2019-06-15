Smart ways to Up Your Style Game by Styling Your Regular Bottom Wear
Here are few suggestions to look like a diva and up your style game by styling your regular bottom wear.
Image: Instagram/Disha Patani/Ananya Panday
If you want to up your style game, just wearing trendy bottoms like boyfriend jeans and culottes are not the answer. Styling them ensures you stand out and look like a diva, say experts.
Abhishek Yadav, Design Head, Spykar Lifestyle, and Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design, Liva, have a few suggestions:
Boyfriend jeans
Image: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor
These jeans channel the 'laid-back chic' vibe infused with a boyish charm, courtesy of the boyfriend. They have a relaxed, slouchy fit but are also available in tapered and slimmer versions. For a grungy, subversive look, opt for a pair of distressed, washed out boyfriend jeans. Pair it with a plain white tee and an oversized denim shirt. Accessorise with white sneakers and cowboy belt.
High waist skinny jeans
They have become something of a wardrobe classic. They are universally stylish and everyone owns a pair. They are the go-to jeans for low-key days. For a chic and stylish look, pair your high waist skinny jeans with a bustier top or a fitted crop top. Layer them with a smart casual blazer and stilettos for a soiree or a fancy evening.
Culottes
Image: Instagram/Deepika Padukone
Culottes epitomise the versatility and stylishness of the modern city girl. With a wider silhouette and mid-calf length, denim culottes are the 'street style stopper' of the season. Style them with a crop top to break the monotony of the culottes. Keep in mind the fabric of your culottes to ensure the fall flatters you. Fabrics like viscose are ideal for such looks. Style them with a jacket to add some spunk to your outfit.
Palazzo
Image:Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan
Wearing solid or printed palazzos can make you look like a showstopper. They help you in standing out and achieving a picture-perfect look for some casuals as well as elegant occasions. It's not surprising since very few garments can match the level of comfort and elegance packed in the outfits designed using viscose, which is comfortable, soft, 100 per cent natural, and eco-friendly at the same time. Pair your palazzos with a bralette for a casual party look and add a blazer to transform your look and take it to the next level
