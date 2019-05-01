English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Smartphone, AI May Help Detect Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a condition that can lead to permanent vision loss if not detected early.
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ AzmanJaka/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Equipping a smartphone to capture retinal images and using artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret those may help overcome barriers to ophthalmic screening for people with diabetes, says a study.
Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a condition that can lead to permanent vision loss if not detected early.
At the 2019 annual meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, researchers from Kellogg Eye Center revealed that combining a smartphone-mounted device that takes high-quality retinal pictures with AI software might offer a solution for better screening of diabetic retinopathy.
"The key to preventing DR-related vision loss is early detection through regular screening," said Yannis Paulus, lead researcher and Assistant Professor from University of Michigan.
According to Paulus, also a vitreoretinal surgeon at Kellogg Eye Center, "the key is to bring portable, easy-to-administer, reliable retinal screening to primary care doctors' offices and health clinics".
Paulus was part of a Kellogg team that developed a device that turns a smartphone into a functioning retinal camera. The team used the latest generation of the smartphone-based platform called RetinaScope.
"This is the first time that AI used on a smartphone-based platform has been shown to be effective compared with the gold standard of clinical evaluation," said Paulus.
Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a condition that can lead to permanent vision loss if not detected early.
At the 2019 annual meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, researchers from Kellogg Eye Center revealed that combining a smartphone-mounted device that takes high-quality retinal pictures with AI software might offer a solution for better screening of diabetic retinopathy.
"The key to preventing DR-related vision loss is early detection through regular screening," said Yannis Paulus, lead researcher and Assistant Professor from University of Michigan.
According to Paulus, also a vitreoretinal surgeon at Kellogg Eye Center, "the key is to bring portable, easy-to-administer, reliable retinal screening to primary care doctors' offices and health clinics".
Paulus was part of a Kellogg team that developed a device that turns a smartphone into a functioning retinal camera. The team used the latest generation of the smartphone-based platform called RetinaScope.
"This is the first time that AI used on a smartphone-based platform has been shown to be effective compared with the gold standard of clinical evaluation," said Paulus.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Has a 'Real Man Training Club' for Alpha Males as Counter to K-Pop Influence
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- The Long Night Breaks Series Viewership Records for Game of Thrones, Becomes Most Tweeted About Episode
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Woman Seeks Divorce as Husband Stops Her From Playing Battle Royale
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Explodes in South Korea, Company Claims Not Their Fault
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results