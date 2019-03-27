English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Smoking Not Linked to Higher Dementia Risk
The present study stands in contrast to the previous research that found a correlation between smoking and dementia.
Nearly 50 million people around the world suffer from dementia and Alzheimer's according to the latest estimates. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Dmitry Berkut/ Istock.com)
Loading...
It is no secret that smoking increases the risk for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and even blindness. But puffing on a cigarette is not associated with a higher risk of dementia, says a new study.
The present study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, stands in contrast to the previous research that found a correlation between smoking and dementia.
"The underlying data (in those studies) was solid, but the analysis didn't take into account the idea of competing risk of mortality, which we felt was an important factor to consider in this case since smoking is so strongly associated with earlier death," Erin Abner from University of Kentucky, who was among the the researchers, said.
For the study, the researchers included 531 initially cognitively-normal people.
They used a statistical method called competing for risk analysis to determine whether there was a connection between smoking and dementia.
The data demonstrated that smoking was associated with a risk of earlier death -- but not dementia.
"While our study results could influence smoking cessation policy and practice, we feel that the most important consequence of our work is to demonstrate how this method could change the way we approach dementia research and to advocate for its adoption in the appropriate areas of study," said Abner.
"To be clear, we are absolutely not promoting smoking in any way.
"We're saying that smoking doesn't appear to cause dementia in this population," Abner added.
The present study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, stands in contrast to the previous research that found a correlation between smoking and dementia.
"The underlying data (in those studies) was solid, but the analysis didn't take into account the idea of competing risk of mortality, which we felt was an important factor to consider in this case since smoking is so strongly associated with earlier death," Erin Abner from University of Kentucky, who was among the the researchers, said.
For the study, the researchers included 531 initially cognitively-normal people.
They used a statistical method called competing for risk analysis to determine whether there was a connection between smoking and dementia.
The data demonstrated that smoking was associated with a risk of earlier death -- but not dementia.
"While our study results could influence smoking cessation policy and practice, we feel that the most important consequence of our work is to demonstrate how this method could change the way we approach dementia research and to advocate for its adoption in the appropriate areas of study," said Abner.
"To be clear, we are absolutely not promoting smoking in any way.
"We're saying that smoking doesn't appear to cause dementia in this population," Abner added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles, Makes Video of Daughter Shweta Bachchan as She Walks the Ramp
- Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Commences Shoot for Cop Thriller
- Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 Review: This Can Run Circles Around More Expensive Shoes
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao Was At His Humourous Best
- News18 REEL Movie Awards: Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Tumbbad Dominate Celebration of Quality Cinema
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results