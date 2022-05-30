Snack Time? Try These Lip-Smacking Potato Rolls

If you are a potato lover, you cannot imagine life without them, right? Safe to say, in fact, that potatoes dominate our taste buds. There is an infinite list of dishes you can make with them. And today, we have yet another amazing recipe that you must try.

Hassle-free potato rolls that can be prepared in no time!

Ingredients

Boiled Potatoes – 2

Maida – 1 bowl

Chaat masala – 1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder – 1/4 tsp

Garam Masala – 1/4 tsp

Turmeric – 1/4 tsp

Kasuri methi – 1 tsp

Oil – as required

Salt – as per taste

Recipe:

Boiling the potatoes, peel them and grate them in a mixing bowl.

Add red chilli powder, turmeric, chaat masala, garam masala, kasoori fenugreek, and salt as per taste and mix it well.

Now, take maida in another vessel and knead the dough by adding a little water to it.

After kneading the dough, make balls out of it.

Next, all you have to do is, prepare a thin roti by taking those balls.

Make a cylindrical shape of potato mixture and keep it in the centre of the already-made roti.

After this, keep rotating the roll and finally apply water on the edge of the roll and stick it.

Similarly, prepare all the rolls and keep them aside on the plate.

Now, take a pan and put some oil in it, and heat it on medium flame.

Put the rolls and fry them for 1 to 2 minutes until they turn golden and crispy.

Your delicious snacks are ready. Serve these hot and crispy potato rolls with any of your favourite dips.

