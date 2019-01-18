English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' USD 6.5 Million Mansion Will Blow Your Mind Away
Set away from the concrete jungle, the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 4,129 square-foot modern manse is located at Beverly Hills in LA country which is worth $6.5 Million.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Mansion in LA.
Before announcing their engagement in August, American pop singer Nick Jonas was already planning his future abode with his wife, the global icon, Priyanka Chopra.
We are still not over the extravagant wedding and their vacation in Caribbean that their Beverly Hills Mansion pictures have taken the internet by storm.
Set away from the concrete jungle, the newlyweds 4,129 square-foot modern manse is located at Beverly Hills in LA country. With five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, an outdoor pool overlooking the hills, an expensive canyon view. Trust us when we say the mansion is a way more mesmerising than it sounds.
Clearly, the mansion was not built overnight as every single corner has detailing and features you can not miss.
Every detail is taken care of like how the large glass windows fill this beautiful abode with natural light, the ceiling is elevated high enough to give the mansion a taller look.
The swanky pad also holds a wooden terrace which leads to a lush courtyard and an infinity pool. The floating guesthouse consists of a kitchen and living room of its own and has a backyard for privacy.
From the wine refrigerator to a espresso machine, the contemporary kitchen is designed for a complete culinary experience. Every corner of the house has contemporary detailings that you can not miss out on.
If your home feels looks like Priyanka and Nick's you probably won't need a vacation away form home.
Here are pictures from inside the swanky mansion of Priyanka and Nick which will blow your minds away.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's home in Los Angeles. (redfin.com)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's home in Los Angeles. (redfin.com)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's home in Los Angeles. (redfin.com)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's home in Los Angeles. (redfin.com)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's home in Los Angeles. (redfin.com)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's home in Los Angeles. (redfin.com)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's home in Los Angeles. (redfin.com)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's home in Los Angeles. (redfin.com)
