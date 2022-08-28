Sneak Peek Into Vijay Deverakonda’s Lavish Lifestyle

The nation’s heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most successful actors in the Tollywood industry. And, now, the actor is making a lot of noise with his recently released film Liger with Ananya Panday.

As far as Vijay Devrakonda’s lifestyle is concerned, trust us, from luxury cars to a plush bungalow, he owns everything that one can desire. Let’s have a look at some of the most insanely expensive things that the rising star owns.

As per the GQ’s reports, listed below are the things that Vijay Devarakonda owns:

Let’s start with his Private Jet:

Even though there are no reports as to how much his jet costs. We know for a fact that it does not cost less than a fortune. The actor prefers taking his private jet for travelling across cities.

Apparel business:

He owns an apparel business. In the year 2018, Vijay was the first actor in the Tollywood industry to launch his apparel line called Rowdy Club in partnership with Myntra.

Cars owned by Vijay Devarakonda:

BMW 5 series:

This 5-seater costs reportedly Rs 61.48 lakh. The vehicle is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a twin-power turbo 6-cylinder diesel engine, live cockpit navigation, BMW operating system 7, the iDrive touch controller, and surrounding sound from Harman Kardon.

Ford Mustang:

The automobile costs Rs 75 lakhs, it has a maximum output of 395 horsepower and 515 nm of torque.

Volvo XC 90:

The car is worth Rs 85 lakhs and has seven airbags, radar-based adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and other safety features.

Bungalow:

As per India Today’s reports, his opulent multi-story mansion is priced at Rs 15 crore and is situated in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar.

