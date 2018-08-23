English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Snoop Dogg to Drop His First Cookbook Named 'From Crook to Cook' this Fall
Snoop is set to drop a new cookery title that will feature his down-home eats like baked mac and cheese, fried Bologna sandwiches and Bow Wow Brownies and ice cream.
'Snoop Dogg: From Crook to Cook' (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Chronicle Books)
The title of Snoop Dogg's first cookbook due out this fall tells it straight: "From Crook to Cook."
After making the transition from hip hop star to food TV host, Snoop is set to drop a new cookery title that will feature his down-home eats like baked mac and cheese, fried Bologna sandwiches and Bow Wow Brownies and ice cream.
But it's not all lowbrow, everyday fare.
For those occasions when you need to be extra fly and pimp up your kitchen game, Snoop shares his recipe for Billionaire's Bacon "...for when you on some real player sh** and ain't got time for that regular swine" and remixes gourmet classics like lobster Thermidor and filet mignon -- Doggy style.
Since 2016, the rapper has been co-hosting "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" with Martha Stewart on VH1; part cooking show, part variety show, the program hosts a roster of new celebrity dinner guests every week.
Snoop is not the first rapper and hip hop star to share his love for food in a cookbook. There's "Cookin' with Coolio: 5 Star Meals at a 1 Star Price" and "My Life on a Plate: Recipes from Around the World" by Kelis.
The "Snoop Dogg Cookbook: From Crook to Cook" is published by Chronicle Books and is set for an Oct. 23 release, retailing for USD $24.95.
