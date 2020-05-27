Sobhita Dhulipala Is Taking 'Baby Steps' In Yoga
Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures where she can be seen trying yoga positions.
credits - Sobhita Dhulipala instagram
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is taking baby steps acing yoga positions amid lockdown.
She took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures where she can be seen trying yoga positions.
Sobhita captioned the image: "Baby steps".
Recently, the actress shared that she misses dressing up amid the lockdown.
Sobhita took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a beautiful blue halter dress. In the image, she sits on a staircase, posing in her stunning outfit.
She captioned it: "Okay, I miss wearing a dress and pretending to be a girl."
On the work front, Sobhita has been roped in for an important role in director Sashi Kiran's Major. The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.
Major is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. Major is all set to release later this year.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dress from Waist up: A Leaf Out of Priyanka Chopra's Fashion Diaries for Work Video Conference
- Crime Patrol Actor Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide at 25, Read Her Last Instagram Post
- Birth of the First Koala Since Devastating Australian Bushfire is the Positivity We Needed
- Fact Check: Some of Those Viral Photos of Uttarakhand Forest Fires Are Old, Not from India
- Google is Giving Every Employee $1000 Allowance to Buy Laptops And More For Work From Home