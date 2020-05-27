Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sobhita Dhulipala Is Taking 'Baby Steps' In Yoga

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures where she can be seen trying yoga positions.

IANS

May 27, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
Sobhita Dhulipala Is Taking 'Baby Steps' In Yoga
credits - Sobhita Dhulipala instagram

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is taking baby steps acing yoga positions amid lockdown.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures where she can be seen trying yoga positions.

Sobhita captioned the image: "Baby steps".

Baby steps 🐒

Recently, the actress shared that she misses dressing up amid the lockdown.

Sobhita took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a beautiful blue halter dress. In the image, she sits on a staircase, posing in her stunning outfit.

She captioned it: "Okay, I miss wearing a dress and pretending to be a girl."

On the work front, Sobhita has been roped in for an important role in director Sashi Kiran's Major. The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

Major is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. Major is all set to release later this year.

Loading