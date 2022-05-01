Sobhita Dhulipala levels up her fashion game in velvet and tulle dress

Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala always keeps her fashion game up. The fashionista never fails to make head turns with her amazing looks. Be it off-screen or on-screen, the actress knows how to carry herself with grace. Recently, Sobhita aced a velvet and tulle dress for an Amazon Prime Video event.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress posted a series of photos of herself turning muse for designer Bibhu Mohapatra. In the first photo, we can see Sobhita giving a classy turn back pose with sensual expressions. In the next, she walks in style like a model giving us boss lady vibes. Further, she goes creative as she poses with a mirror reflection. With the next few pictures, the actress makes her fans go mad over her classy style.

The Kurup actress picked the dress from Bibhu’s Fall 2022 collection. Kshitij Kankaria styled the actress by keeping the elegance level high. Sobhita chose to go with a messy bun, winged eyeliner, nude lips and no accessories to get the look for the day. She wore matching black heels to complete her look. Captioning her photo with emoticons, Sobhita tagged Amazon Prime Video’s official Instagram handle.

Recently, Amazon Prime Video organised a star-studded event in Mumbai on April 28. The event was attended by various celebrities and Amazon Prime launched 40 shows lined up for the upcoming year. It included the next instalments of the popular series Panchayat, Made in Heaven and Mirzapur as well as cutting-edge new shows including Modern Love: Mumbai.

Sobhita, who was the main lead in Made in Heaven, is all set to make a grand comeback with the second season of the popular show. In the OTT original, Sobhita played the role of a wedding planner along with Arjun Mathur. The show unfolds the story of their clients while taking us on a ride of their interesting lives. The first season of the show was produced by Zoya Akhtar and got a great response from the audience.

