Sobhita Dhulipala Issues Clarification After Being Accused of Lying About 'Self-Clicked' Cover

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has released a statement regarding her "self-timed" magazine cover after being accused of lying about clicking them by herself.

Sobhita's statement comes after a series of her behind-the-scenes pictures from her Cosmopolitan magazine shoot were surfaced online. Shared by an account which goes by the name Andheri West Sh** Posting on Instagram, one of the images shows Sobhita posing against the wall as a mystery man clicks her photo.

Soon after the post went viral, the actress started receiving negative comments for lying about the photos.

Now, Sobhita has issued a clarification regarding the same on her Instagram. She revealed the series of events that transpired during the photoshoot.

Read below:

"Quite a few people have written to me about the image I last posted. It is upsetting and I am little taken aback by how urgently many have jumped to unkind conclusions, this is also a moment for me to learn something deeper.

I stand by the flow of events I'm sharing with complete transparency:

1. I style myself, go to the terrace with a coffee mug and a couple of tools to prop up my phone to take pictures.

2. There are people on the terrace and one kind gentleman upon learning that I'm trying to shoot my pictures, offers help.

3. After he graciously shoots a few pictures in the frame I wanted, I thank him and we depart.

Neither was the picture shot by him used by Cosmopolitan (It doesn't belong with the magazine's mandate) nor am I anything but proud of this wonderful collaboration with the magazine.

I only posted it along with the official ones because I like it. I recognise that I should have altered the caption text to mention that the second image was not part of the magazine shoot. I wish I had a more exciting, dramatic story but alas, truth often wears plain robes! Stay home and stay safe."

