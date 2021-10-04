Sobhita Dhulipala's Hot Twist to a Corset Top, See Pics

Sobhita Dhulipala, after ruling the hearts of the audiences with her killer on-screen performances, she is now making heads turn with her unique fashion choices. Dressed to kill in her fresh and fashion mix of femininity with a modern edge, the actress is setting power dressing goals in a bold bustier corset top and pants. Posing for the cover shoot of the Cosmopolitan India magazine, Sobhita gave a glimpse of one of the most steamy looks ever in the stunning fall trend of corset tops. The Made In Heaven actress inspired fashion enthusiasts and her followers to add a similar seductive vibe to their wardrobe this season.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a couple of pictures that featured her giving a bold and sensual twist to the fashion of wearing inner-wear. Setting the temperatures soaring, Sobhita has given style cues to slay the ‘90s-inspired boudoir chic look’, and fans can’t wait to recreate the same outfit in their next sultry outing.

In the images posted, Sobhita had donned a white bustier corset top which was made up with internal boning and was also sporting a contrasting black drawstring detail at the front. The top had an adjustable eyelet opening on the back to give the desired shape to the body and was cut from cotton denim. The corset top was paired with a pair of low-rise unisex pants that were also cut from raw cotton denim. The pants, which had two back and two front pockets, were designed with deconstructed seams that sported contrast panelling and double belt loop details. From the credits attributed in the caption of the images, it was learned that the actress was styled by Zunaili Malik.

Sobhita completed her sexy and seductive outfit with a pair of black toe-pointed heels. When it comes to accessories, she was able to put on just the required amount. A pair of black hoops earings were just enough to increase the glam quotient.

The corset and pants are credited to the fashion label ‘Polite Society.’ As per the designer’s website, the original cost of the corset is Rs. 4,800, and the pants are priced at Rs. 6,500.

